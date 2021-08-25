Online Gambling Market size to increase by $ 114.21 Bn during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 25, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gambling market size is expected to increase by USD 114.21 billion during 2020-2024, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The online gambling market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the freemium model.
Technavio analyzes the market by type (lottery, betting, and casino), device (desktop and mobile), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The introduction of bitcoin gambling is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online gambling market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online gambling market covers the following areas:
Online Gambling Market Sizing
Online Gambling Market Forecast
Online Gambling Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365 Group
- Betsson Ab
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- GVC Holdings Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- INTRALOT SA
- MGM Resorts International
- William Hill Plc
Global Casinos and Gambling Market - Global casinos and gambling market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Casino Gaming Market - Global casino gaming market is segmented by type (land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device placement
- Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365 Group
- Betsson Ab
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- GVC Holdings Plc
- INTRALOT SA
- MGM Resorts International
- William Hill Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-gambling-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-gambling-market
