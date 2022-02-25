Online Gambling Market to Grow by USD 114.21 billion | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for mobile gambling is one of the key drivers of the market. One of the major drivers for the global online gambling market is the increasing penetration of smartphones. Smartphone penetration is increasing because of the declining average selling price (ASP) of smartphones and the developments in communication network infrastructure. Smartphones provide a convenient and intuitive interface for playing casino games and e-sports. Smartphone users engage extensively with their mobile devices on an intermittent basis, for short to long periods of time.

The growing online data security issues are challenging the growth of the market. Most gambling websites do not have a proper dispute resolution framework and lack transparency in cash prize payouts; they also do not have fair and responsible casino gaming standards, which reduces the credibility of gambling operators and platform providers. This credibility issue has a negative impact on the scaling of the casino business and discourages new users from joining gambling games, such as casinos and poker.

By type, the online gambling market report is segmented into lottery, betting, and casino. The lottery segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is due to its high popularity as a source of entertainment, especially in developed countries, where the disposable income is high.

By device, the market is segmented into desktop and mobile. The desktop segment dominates the online gambling market in terms of market share; however, the mobile platform is the fastest-growing segment. Desktop still holds the largest share of the market, as desktop devices offer a better experience as they have bigger display screens compared with mobile devices.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for online gambling in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

888 Holdings Plc



bet365 Group



Betsson Ab



Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.



Flutter Entertainment Plc



GVC Holdings Plc



Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.



INTRALOT SA



MGM Resorts International



William Hill Plc

Online Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 114.21 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Betsson Ab, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device placement

Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings Plc

bet365 Group

Betsson Ab

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

GVC Holdings Plc

INTRALOT SA

MGM Resorts International

William Hill Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

