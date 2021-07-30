Online Gambling Market to grow by USD 114.21 billion|Technavio

The online gambling market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. The rising popularity of the freemium model will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Gambling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The online gambling market is segmented as below:

Type

o Lottery

o Betting

o Casino



o Desktop

o Mobile



o APAC

o Europe

o MEA

o North America

o South America

Online Gambling Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the online gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Betsson Ab, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., GVC Holdings Plc, INTRALOT SA, MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Gambling Market size

Online Gambling Market trends

Online Gambling Market industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online gambling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Gambling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online gambling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online gambling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online gambling market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device placement

Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings Plc

bet365 Group

Betsson Ab

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

GVC Holdings Plc

INTRALOT SA

MGM Resorts International

William Hill Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

