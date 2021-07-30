Online Gambling Market to grow by USD 114.21 billion|Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gambling market in the Casinos & Gaming industry is poised to grow by USD 114.21 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the online gambling market will decelerate at a CAGR of over 11%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The online gambling market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. The rising popularity of the freemium model will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Gambling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The online gambling market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Lottery
o Betting
o Casino
- Device
o Desktop
o Mobile
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o MEA
o North America
o South America
Online Gambling Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the online gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Betsson Ab, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., GVC Holdings Plc, INTRALOT SA, MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online Gambling Market size
- Online Gambling Market trends
- Online Gambling Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online gambling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Gambling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online gambling market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online gambling market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online gambling market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device placement
- Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365 Group
- Betsson Ab
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- GVC Holdings Plc
- INTRALOT SA
- MGM Resorts International
- William Hill Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
