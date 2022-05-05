Online gamers team up with Compassion International to bring internet to more than 4K Bolivian children

Content creators and streamers will "go live" at various times from May 6 through May 20 and inspire the gaming community to get involved through fun donation challenges. Over the two weeks, influential gamers and streamers might wax their legs, get a pie to the face, or take on a dare from their audiences – all to benefit children in Bolivia.

Bolivia has the lowest per capita income of any country in South America, and its income inequality is the highest in Latin America and one of the highest in the world. Many parents and caregivers are unemployed or underemployed. However, these computer labs will help secure a different future for more than 4,200 Bolivian children living in poverty. With internet access and laptop computers, children can further their education, gain valuable technology skills, and even earn certificates that will help accelerate their careers once they graduate from Compassion's child development program.

Bernie Mapili, founder of Guardians Gold streaming management company, shares, "Since the day we attended a Christian concert and were introduced to Compassion, we knew it was a ministry we needed to get behind. This event will help the second poorest country on this side of the planet with hope that only God can provide eternally. I've been a gamer my entire life and now that I can help, I'm here to make an impact with those who also care about people in the gaming space. God can use anything to bring goodness and show the world the light of Jesus' love amidst any situation."

Compassion first piloted a philanthropic gaming event in October of 2021 to raise relief funds for Haiti following a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake in the southwest side of the country earlier that summer. The earthquake impacted more than 15,600 Compassion-assisted children, who lost homes, family members, and their sense of safety. In partnership with 10 Christian gaming groups, Compassion hosted "Hope for Haiti" and raised more than $30,000 for these children in 40 hours alone. The money went towards rebuilding and repairing homes for children and their families who lost their homes in the earthquake. The initiative highlighted the depth of passion and generosity of the online gaming community to fight poverty and use their influence for good.

Gamer and Twitch affiliate, tsun4m1_g4ming, explains, "For me, streaming and content creation is a ministry. If I can use my ministry that God has blessed me with exponentially to be able to raise awareness and support … then I will. We're all fishers of men, and the ocean can be anything."

He plans to go live on May 13 at 12 p.m. Central, kicking off the second week of Compassion's "2 Weeks of Light."

Courtney Dahl, innovation specialist at Compassion, concludes, "My exposure to the gaming and streaming world has opened my eyes to how God is moving in the digital space. Countless Christians are using Twitch and YouTube as their mission field to bring the light of Christ to the lost. It was only natural for Compassion to partner with these influencers to empower them to not only share the gospel – but to also rally their communities together to make an impact in the lives of children in poverty around the world."

