Online gaming market size to grow by USD 46.59 billion from 2021 to 2026: Growth driven by rising popularity of e-sports - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gaming market is forecasted to grow by USD 46.59 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising popularity of e-sports is driving the market growth. Numerous gamers across the world participate in video game competitions such as e-sports tournaments. These tournaments also attract a large number of viewers. Some of the popular e-sports tournaments include The League of Legends World Championship and Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Interactive World Cup. Each participating country has an association that organizes tournaments. Many people watch these tournaments through online streaming platforms. Most vendors are expected to offer e-sports services, with the rising popularity of e-sports. These factors will fuel the growth of the global online gaming market during the forecast period. To know learn more about the market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Gaming Market 2022-2026

Online gaming market 2022-2026: Scope

The online gaming market report also covers the following areas:

Online gaming market 2022-2026: Segmentation analysis

Type

MMO



Casual



Digital console

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Online gaming market 2022-2026: Segmentation highlights

The online gaming market growth by the MMO segment will be significant. The increasing popularity of massively multiplayer online (MMO) games is driving the growth of this segment. MMO games refer to online games that have numerous players, ranging from a few hundred to thousands, playing on the same server. Some popular MMO games include Fortnite and Clash of Clans. In addition, developers of MMO games are creating new genres for this segment. These factors will drive the growth of the MMO segment during the forecast period.

growth by the segment will be significant. The increasing popularity of massively multiplayer online (MMO) games is driving the growth of this segment. MMO games refer to online games that have numerous players, ranging from a few hundred to thousands, playing on the same server. Some popular MMO games include Fortnite and Clash of Clans. In addition, developers of MMO games are creating new genres for this segment. These factors will drive the growth of the MMO segment during the forecast period. APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , South Korea , and Japan are the key contributors to the online gaming market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC is considered a hub for professional gamers. The increasing penetration of e-sports in developing countries will contribute to the regional market during the forecast period. The popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and the expansion of broadband connectivity will also drive the online gaming market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Online gaming market 2022-2026: Market challenges

The infrastructural requirements are likely to impede the growth of the online gaming market during the forecast period. Many developing countries do not have fast and reliable internet connections. Moreover, internet service providers do not find it financially viable to expand into the rural areas of these countries. Therefore, it is difficult to adopt cloud gaming services in such countries. The absence of a high-speed Internet connection can lead to issues such as loss of frames and latency are expected, which can make online multiplayer games unplayable. These factors will pose a threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Online gaming market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis

Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ArkGames, BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE S.A.S., Capcom Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., GREE Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., NEXON America Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PopReach Corp., Riot Games Inc., Sega Corp, Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment, and ZeptoLab UK Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Online gaming market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this online gaming market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive online gaming market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the online gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online gaming industry across APAC, MEA, North America , South America , and Europe

, , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online gaming market vendors

Online Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.22 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ArkGames, BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE S.A.S., Capcom Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., GREE Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., NEXON America Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PopReach Corp., Riot Games Inc., Sega Corp, Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment, and ZeptoLab UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE S.A.S. - Overview

Exhibit 104: BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE S.A.S. - Product / Service

