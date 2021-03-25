Online Gaming Powered by HHR Launches in Oregon

Players simply place their bets and spin to win. The results of each game are powered by the results of actual horse races previously run at hundreds of tracks around the country, also known as historical horse racing (HHR).

"We are excited to launch Luckii in Oregon and know that people across the state are just as excited about playing," said Larry Lucas, Chairman. "We have re-defined the online gaming experience with a safe, secure, and fun way to play."

Luckii's slot-style games follow pari-mutuel rules, meaning players bet against each other, not the house. Players can get handicapping insights into each race before wagering or they can simply spin for the opportunity to win a huge jackpot. Winnings are instant and can be easily withdrawn.

The platform features secure payment options, via credit, debit or bank transfer, with industry-leading safety and fraud prevention tools, as well as a dedicated customer service team based in Oregon.

Luckii is managed by ELS Gaming – a national leader in the development of real estate, hospitality and gaming projects. They bring decades of experience – from legislation and regulation to operations and player experience – and have deep roots in the horse racing industry and online gaming. Oregon is the first state for Luckii, with agreements already in place to expand to other states.

Luckii is licensed by the Oregon Racing Commission as an Advanced Deposit Wagering platform. A portion of proceeds from all Luckii games are provided to the Oregon horse racing industry, delivering much-needed revenues to support local jobs and communities in Oregon.

To register and begin playing, visit https://www.luckii.com/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Steve Patterson

[email protected]

SOURCE Luckii