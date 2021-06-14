Online Gifting Company, Bundled, Certified By The Women's Business Enterprise National Council

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundled, Michigan's premier online gifting company, recently received the prestigious National Women's Business Enterprise certification by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The WBENC standard of certification is the most recognizable and sought-after certification of its kind. To be recognized, a company must complete a rigorous review process, including an in-depth review of the business, its owners, and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

"We have nine incredible women who make up our leadership team," said Courtney Taylor, co-founder of Bundled. "We look forward to the using the tools and networking capabilities that come with this certification and collaborating with other women entrepreneurs across the country. It's all about women supporting women."

By working with other minority and women-owned businesses, Bundled demonstrates its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion through its vendor partnerships.

"We are focused on diversity, as well as our growth," said Chelsea Gheesling, co-founder of Bundled. "Over the past 18 months, we have outgrown two previous warehouses and have recently moved to a much larger space to accommodate bulk corporate orders and the huge demand for virtual gifting."

Bundled will hold a ribbon cutting event on Monday, June 14 at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the company's expansion into its new space located at 4133 Pioneer Dr. in Commerce Township.

For more information on Bundled or to place an order, visit www.bundledmi.com .

About Bundled

In 2015, Michigan natives Chelsea Gheesling and Courtney Taylor created Bundled with a mission to become the premier online gifting company in the state, shipping personal and business occasion gifts while supporting Michigan-based businesses and brands. As its name suggests, Bundled offers hand-packed, curated gift "bundles" of any kind, for any occasion – seasonal, novelty, personal, build-your-own, or custom corporate packages. Supporting local businesses and giving back is paramount to the Bundled team, and the company serves those two missions in the following ways: (1) Buying local: 99% of products included in bundles are purchased from Michigan-based small businesses. The Bundled team only ventures out-of-state if a Michigan business can't process the order, or a custom group order has a specific request, and (2) Providing meaningful jobs and training for adults with disabilities through a partnership with Services to Enhance Potential (STEP), a Wayne County nonprofit. Bundled is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified company. For more information, visit www.bundledmi.com.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

