Online Grocery Delivery Services Market to Grow by USD 800.00 bn | Technavio

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

The online grocery delivery services market report covers the following areas:

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2021-2025: Drivers and Challenges

The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms is driving the growth of the online grocery delivery services market. The increasing internet penetration worldwide has enabled a large section of consumers to gain access to online retail platforms and promoted the omnichannel model of shopping. This, in turn, has increased the popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms. The high availability of labor and low labor cost are other factors that have fueled the growth of e-commerce in developing regions, which supports and benefits the logistics operations of e-commerce players.

The end-user perception of online grocery shopping will challenge the grocery delivery services market. A large number of end-users still prefer offline grocery shopping, as they find the process more engaging and require a personal product experience of touch and feel. Many consumers are concerned about product quality as they want fresh items.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into individuals and others. The individuals segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online grocery delivery services market, including Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc., among others.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online grocery delivery services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online grocery delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online grocery delivery services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online grocery delivery services market vendors

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 800.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, UK, US, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*8.1.1 Increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platform

