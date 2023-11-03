Online grocery market size to grow by USD 740.88 billion between 2022 and 2027 | APAC will account for 63% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online grocery market size is projected to grow by USD 740.88 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 63% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising income levels, Westernization of buying habits, and rising awareness about online grocery shopping are driving the growth of the online grocery market in APAC. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Grocery Market 2023-2027

Some of the key vendors included in the report are Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Coles Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., HOFER KG, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, Transform Holdco LLC, Walmart Inc., and Woolworths Group Ltd. among others.

Online Grocery Market 2023-2027: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers online grocery such as fruits and vegetables.

– The company offers online grocery such as fruits and vegetables. Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. – The company offers online grocery such as dry fruits and vegetables.

– The company offers online grocery such as dry fruits and vegetables. Coles Group Ltd. – The company offers online grocery such as meat and seafood.

– The company offers online grocery such as meat and seafood. Costco Wholesale Corp. – The company offers online grocery such as meat, seafood, and deli.

Online Grocery Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online grocery market report covers the following areas:

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online Grocery Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The online grocery market is segmented as below:

Product

Food products



Non-food products

The market growth in the food products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for food products through online retail channels and the rising demand for same-day grocery delivery.

Type

One time customers



Subscribers

The one-time customers segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. Consumers are increasingly choosing the one-time purchase model. Hence, a great number of online grocery stores are offering one-time purchase models to drive sales. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report

Online Grocery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist online grocery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online grocery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online grocery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online grocery market vendors

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

