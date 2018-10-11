Online Grocery Sales Will Quadruple by 2023, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online sales of groceries more than tripled between 2013 and 2018, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the brand new report Online Grocery Shopping in the U.S., 2nd Edition. With a whirlwind of momentum behind it, the industry will continue to grow in coming years.

Between 2018 and 2023, Packaged Facts forecasts online grocery sales will more than quadruple as online options become more available and consumers become more open to trying online shopping or using online options more frequently to purchase their groceries.

Amazon and Walmart are currently the key participants in the market, together accounting for nearly 28% of online grocery sales. Instacart, Kroger, FreshDirect, and Peapod represent other large providers in the online grocery market, with Instacart being the largest third-party pack-and-deliver company. Looking ahead, Packaged Facts anticipates Walmart's dominance as a grocer, nationwide presence, and large number of rural stores give it a competitive advantage in expanding online grocery shopping to much of the U.S. population.

Most of the market's growth has occurred since 2016 as e-commerce platforms and conventional grocery stores increased both their participation and their geographic footprint with expanded service areas. For instance, in August 2017, ALDI began a partnership with Instacart in three cities to allow online orders and delivery, and by September 2018 the company announced the partnership would expand to all of its stores in the U.S.

"Three key factors have created a perfect environment for growth of the online grocery market in the U.S. over the last five years," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts. "There's been increased use of mobile phones and smartphones, interfaces for websites and mobile apps have improved, and there's been a notable expansion of crowdsourced business models to shopping and delivery."

For more insights from Online Grocery Shopping in the U.S., 2nd Edition visit: https://www.packagedfacts.com/Online-Grocery-Shopping-Edition-11920668/.

About the Report

With a focus on "what's next" – along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table – Online Grocery Shopping in the U.S., 2nd Edition is packed with quantitative and qualitative projections to help food and beverage producers, retailers, packaging companies, investors, and service providers gauge consumer perspectives and opportunities for growth in a rapidly evolving and competitive market. The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the entire food and beverage market and broader online shopping market.

View additional information about Online Grocery Shopping in the U.S., 2nd Edition, including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/food-beverage-market-c84/

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter and Google+. Please link any media references to our reports or data to https://www.packagedfacts.com/.

Press Contact:

Daniel Granderson

240.747.3000

dgranderson@marketresearch.com

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

