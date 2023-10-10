Online Guide Travel Lemming Expands Editorial Team

Travel Lemming signals plans to expand its library of free travel guides, announcing contracts with 3 editors and 12 new local creators in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and France.

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online travel guide Travel Lemming today announced a major expansion of its team of content creators, continuing with its aims of building the world's best library of human-crafted travel guides.

The new appointments will allow Travel Lemming, which is read annually by more than 10 million, to expand its library of free travel guides in the United States, Canada, and England. They also mark the expansion of Travel Lemming's library into content about travel to France, Wales, and Scotland.

Chelsea Booker, one of Travel Lemming's new editors, is based in Seattle. Travel Lemming editor Elizabeth Demolat, who is based in Nashville.

With the expansion, Travel Lemming announced the promotion of three of its creators to freelance editor roles:

Lea Rose Allbaugh - an editor and creator from North Carolina currently based in Chicago, Illinois . Allbaugh earned her B.A. in Communications Studies from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2020.

- an editor and creator from currently based in . Allbaugh earned her B.A. in Communications Studies from the in 2020. Chelsea Booker - an editor and creator from Seattle, Washington . Booker earned her B.A. in English from Seattle University in 2014.

Elizabeth Demolat - an editor and creator from Nashville, Tennessee . Demolat earned her B.A. in International Studies from the University of Mississippi in 2012, and her Masters in Education from William Carey University in 2018.

Travel Lemming further announced contracts with 12 new local travel creators:

Alex Brotherton ( Manchester, England, United Kingdom )

( ) Alexandria Taylor ( Washington , D. C .)

C Catherine Driver ( Vancouver, Canada )

Claudicet Pena ( Boston, Massachusetts )

Ethan James Thoren ( Jacksonville, Florida )

Laura McFarland ( San Francisco, California )

Lindsay Wenndt ( Atlanta, Georgia )

Louise Wylie ( Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom )

Niamh Hayes ( New York City , New York )

Rachel Kapelke-Dale ( Paris, France )

Ruthie Elizabeth Walters ( Wales, United Kingdom )

Sarah Heath ( Dallas, Texas )

In total, the new hires bring Travel Lemming's masthead to over 35 local and expert travel creators.

Reflecting on her promotion to editor, Lea Rose Allbaugh commented: "I recently became an editor after freelance writing for Travel Lemming for about a year. My entire experience with Travel Lemming has been wonderful — the culture is so friendly and supportive, which is amazing considering the fact that our team works totally asynchronously and online. I've grown a lot as a travel writer and I love being part of a publication that shares travel knowledge written by people who have a real passion for travel and the places they call home."

Nate Hake, CEO & Founder of Travel Lemming, commented: "It is my goal to build Travel Lemming into a one-stop-shop for all your travel information needs. I want Travel Lemming to be the first place travelers go when they want honest and helpful perspectives from other knowledgeable humans. This expansion will allow us to offer guides to some of the places most requested by our readers, like Paris, Boston, New York City, and the United Kingdom."

Mr. Hake added: "The next step in our expansion will be selling products and services under the Travel Lemming brand name. We are currently working on our first digital products, as well as a premium membership subscription, which we hope to launch before the end of 2023."

About Travel Lemming

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide founded by Nate Hake in 2017. Travel Lemming publishes helpful travel guides written by local and expert travelers who have first-hand experience in destinations across the United States and the world.

