Online Holiday Shopping is Strong, But Many Still Shop Brick-and-Mortar, New BIGresearch Report Discovers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, releases a new study of over 116,000 Americans revealing this year's holiday spending behaviors and trends.

In a BIGtoken study conducted during the two weeks prior to Thanksgiving 2019, 40% of respondents planned to shop online for the holidays, 28% planned to shop in store, and 32% planned to shop both online and in store. Where do men and women shop during the holidays? Despite the hype about digital merchants, it's not all online, though men typically shop Amazon more than women (56% versus 44%, respectively). Also, men were twice as likely to say they were going Black Friday shopping than not—while only about half of women take advantage of Black Friday sales.

The study was conducted on users of BIGtoken, the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. BIGtoken also provides an excellent platform for conducting highly accurate primary research across a fast-growing, 100% opt-in audience exceeding 16 million consumers.

"Holiday purchasing patterns are complex, and retailers, both online and bricks-and-mortar, will benefit from understanding the nuances of the key demographic groups," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "We are happy to freely share the latest BIGresearch results. Topical surveys such as this demonstrate the power of our platform to quickly and accurately gather insights from specific audiences."

SRAX's 2019 Holiday Spending Report contains detailed information based on shopping surveys, with results broken out by gender, age, household income, and ethnicity. There are special breakouts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The full 2019 Holiday Spending Report can be downloaded at https://go.bigtokenresearch.com/holiday-spending-report-1219/ .

