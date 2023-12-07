Online Home Decor Market in India to grow by USD 4.78 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amazon.com Inc., Century Furniture LLC and Chumbak Design Pvt. Ltd, many more

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home decor market in India is estimated to grow by USD 4.78 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.79%. The online home decor market in India is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online home decor market in India are Amazon.com Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Chumbak Design Pvt. Ltd, D decor, Elvy Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Forbo Management SA, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Golden Leaf, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Mohawk Industries Inc., MyStyle Label Creation Pvt. Ltd., Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., Praxis Home Retail Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Secret Label India Apparels LLP, Shivalik Metaplast Industries, The Crafty Angels, Wooden Street, and Yellow Verandah. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Home Decor Market in India 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers online home decor products such as amazon brand Solimo wall sticker, Xtore 12pcs 3D home decor butterfly, solimo colored wax tealight candles, umi creative white and red glossy ceramic birds figurines and solimo akhand diya or oil lamp for puja.

The company offers online home decor products such as amazon brand Solimo wall sticker, Xtore 12pcs 3D home decor butterfly, solimo colored wax tealight candles, umi creative white and red glossy ceramic birds figurines and solimo akhand diya or oil lamp for puja. Century Furniture LLC: The company offers online home decor products such as furniture fabric, six drawer low dresser, tatum swivel chair and polished steel floor lamp.

The company offers online home decor products such as furniture fabric, six drawer low dresser, tatum swivel chair and polished steel floor lamp. Chumbak Design Pvt. Ltd: The company offers online home decor products such as stayin alive planter, nandi wall plate, home wall clock and owl oween mini planter.

The company offers online home decor products such as stayin alive planter, nandi wall plate, home wall clock and owl oween mini planter. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration

Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration Key Trend - Rising popularity of blogs related to interior design

- Rising popularity of blogs related to interior design Major Challenges - Long product replacement cycles resulting in infrequent purchases

Market Segmentation

The market share by the indoor segment is significant during the forecast period. Indoor segment application can refer to spaces within a home that are enclosed, including a bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, and other covered areas. In addition, there is an increasing investment by consumers in these products as trends toward creative and inventive decor and furniture have shifted which is positively impacting the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the India online home decor market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The office furniture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 24.21 billion.

The house wraps market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.60 billion.

India Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.25

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8 Market Segmentation by Price

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio