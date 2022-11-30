Online home decor market size to grow by USD 58.99 billion, Insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The online home decor market size is projected to grow by USD 58.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2021 to 2026. By region, the global online home decor market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The expansion of the urban population base and rising need for residential construction projects will facilitate the online home decor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Decor Market 2022-2026

For insights on the other segments - Request a free sample!

Online home decor market: The increased demand for premium skincare products drives the growth

One of the key factors driving the online home decor market growth is the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration. Factors such as the high penetration of internet services, improved economic growth, and the emergence of m-commerce have increased the popularity of online shopping among consumers. The availability of secure payment models, convenient delivery options, and customer-friendly designs of online shopping websites are also increasing consumer inclination toward online shopping. This is encouraging vendors in the market to expand their presence online and drive more revenue. All these factors are fueling the growth of the global online home décor market.

Online home decor market: Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items is the key trend in the market

The growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items is one of the key online home decor market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Rising concerns over the environment and increasing stringency of regulations are compelling brands to develop eco-friendly products. This, coupled with rising consumer awareness is encouraging many home decor manufacturers to go green and provide eco-friendly home decor items. For example, Coyuchi Inc. sells organic linens, towels, bedding, and apparel. The company focuses on water-recycling production methods. This trend among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download our exclusive report on the online home decor market covering market challenges, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities

Online home decor market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online home decor market by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. buy the report!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

The wall décor market share in US is expected to reach an estimated USD 11.98 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.43%. The improved standard of living and the increasing introduction of premium products is notably driving the wall décor market growth in the US, although factors such as the rising competition increasing price war and reduced profit margins may impede the market growth.

is expected to reach an estimated by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.43%. The improved standard of living and the increasing introduction of premium products is notably driving the wall décor market growth in the US, although factors such as the rising competition increasing price war and reduced profit margins may impede the market growth. The online home decor market share in India share expected to increase by USD 3.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24%. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is notably driving the online home decor market growth in India , although factors such as the criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs may impede the market growth.

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 140 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashcomm LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Hoffner Online GmbH & Co. KG, Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Otto GmbH & Co KG, Pier 1 Imports Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online home furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online home furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online home furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online home furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other online home decorative products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other online home decorative products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Ashcomm LLC

Exhibit 98: Ashcomm LLC - Overview



Exhibit 99: Ashcomm LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Ashcomm LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 101: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 105: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 109: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 110: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 112: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

10.8 Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Urban Outfitters Inc.

Exhibit 115: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 119: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 124: Wayfair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Wayfair Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Williams Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 129: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio