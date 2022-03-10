Online Home Decor Market to Grow by USD 52.95 billion | Technavio

Online Home Decor Market: Driver

The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online home decor market. Online shopping through smart devices has gained popularity over the years because of the high penetration of Internet services, improved economic growth, and the up-gradation of purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce. Security features for online payments, free delivery, improved online customer services, and the customer-friendly designs of online shopping websites are also contributing to the growth of the market. Increasing online sales act as a key market driver for the growth of the global online home decor market. The rising emphasis on mobile commerce is mainly driven by the purchase of millions of new smartphones and the creation of more opportunities for buyers to shop.

Online Home Decor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented by online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products. The online home furniture segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The preference for online shopping is increasing, backed by the growing Internet penetration rate and the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide. The online channel allows manufacturers to expand their distribution networks by partnering with third-party e-retailers or establishing their own online shopping portals.

By geography, the market has been segmented by Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the online home decor market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, South American, and MEA regions.

Online Home Decor Market: Key Vendors and their Offerings

The online home decor market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers sagging furniture cushions, home office chairs, and other products.

The company offers sagging furniture cushions, home office chairs, and other products. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - The company offers dining room sets, Narzole sofas, and others.

The company offers dining room sets, Narzole sofas, and others. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - The company offers console tables, dinner sets, and others.

The company offers console tables, dinner sets, and others. Herman Miller Inc. - The company offers Posh Helm Chairs, Sayl Chairs, and others.

The company offers Posh Helm Chairs, Sayl Chairs, and others. Inter IKEA Holding BV - The company offers services like IKEA whole house design, 1-to-1 professional service, and products such as bedside tables and others.

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 52.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.30 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

