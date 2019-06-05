Online Home Improvement Research Drives Sales at Brick-and-Mortar Retailers, J.D. Power Finds

This is significant because total sales for home improvement products in 2019 is expected to reach $420 billion, a 5% increase from 2018.

"The proliferation of home improvement-related sites, services and tutorials on the web creates a complex set of challenges and opportunities for brick-and-mortar home improvement retailers," said Christina Cooley, At Home Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power. "Online retailers do introduce new competition, but when traditional retailers get their online/offline formula right, they are able to really differentiate by offering a level of personalized knowledge and expertise that cannot be replicated in an online-only environment. Many retailers still have work to do to, though, when it comes to creating satisfying online experiences."

Following are some key findings of the 2019 study:

Web becomes critical conduit to in-store sales: Among all home improvement retailer customers, 41% say they have either researched or shopped online prior to visiting a store. What's more, customers who shop or research online prior to visiting a retail location spend an average of $620 more per year than those who just visit the store.

Wide variability in staff knowledge: One of the key differentiators among top-performing retailers is the ability of the staff to consistently and thoroughly explain product features. Ace Hardware and True Value both performed significantly above the study average in this key performance indicator.

Study Rankings

Ace Hardware and True Value rank highest in a tie among home improvement retailers, with a score of 840. Lowe's (834) ranks third.

The 2019 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with home improvement retailers by examining five factors (in alphabetical order): merchandise; price; sales and promotions; staff and service; and store facility. The study is based on responses from 2,433 customers who purchased home improvement-related products from a home improvement retailer within the previous 12 months. The study was fielded in January-February 2019.

