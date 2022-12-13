Online home rental services market to grow by 11.7% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Reduction in housing space due to an increase in urban population density will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Online Home Rental Services Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Rental Services Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, including 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Avail, Booking Holdings Inc., BoutiqueHomes, CoStar Group, Elite Destination Homes, Expedia Group Inc., HomeToGo GmbH, Lodgis, LVH Global Inc, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NestAway Technologies Pvt Ltd., Oravel Stays Ltd., Rentberry, Inc., Rentalo.com, Inc, Upad Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type, rental category, and regions

To understand more about the online home rental services market, request a sample report

In 2017, the online home rental services market was valued at USD 17,216.35 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,929.58 million. The online home rental services market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,190.52 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9% according to Technavio.

Online home rental services Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Online home rental services Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

9flats.com PTE Ltd. – The company offers online home rental services in top cities like Berlin , London , Dubai and Paris .

The company offers online home rental services in top cities like , , and . Airbnb Inc. - The company offers online home rental services in all the top cities across the world.

The company offers online home rental services in all the top cities across the world. Booking Holdings Inc. – The company offers online home rental services in all the top cities across the world.

Online home rental services Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers :

High real estate prices make homeownership unaffordable

Growth in demand for rented homes

Reduction in housing space due to an increase in urban population density

Key Challenges:

Government policies for promoting housing

Competition due to fragmented market and low penetration in emerging markets

Varied government rent regulations for renting properties

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The online home rental services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the Key Data Covered in this Online home rental services Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online home rental services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online home rental services market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online home rental services market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Online home rental services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,190.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Avail, Booking Holdings Inc., BoutiqueHomes, CoStar Group, Elite Destination Homes, Expedia Group Inc., HomeToGo GmbH, Lodgis, LVH Global Inc, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NestAway Technologies Pvt Ltd., Oravel Stays Ltd., Rentberry, Inc., Rentalo.com, Inc, Upad Ltd., Wyndham Destinations, Zillow Group, and Zumper Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

