Online Home Rental Services Market to grow by USD 14.24 billion |Growth in Demand for Rented Homes to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Online Home Rental Services Market: Growth in the demand for rented homes to boost market

Growth in the demand for rented homes is one of the key drivers for the online home rental services market. An increase in the population of metropolitan cities owing to the growth in economic activities, such as manufacturing, trade, and jobs, has increased the migration between the cities in different countries worldwide. An increase in the number of migrants to metropolitan cities has raised the demand for rented homes. In 2019, the demand for rental apartments in and around US cities increased considerably and rose by 11% compared with the previous year. As per a survey released by Freddie Mac, a mortgaging company, consumers were found to prefer renting to buying a house. Furthermore, the demand for rentals was found to be the highest in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, New York City, Houston, and Washington, D.C. In India, approximately 81% of consumers in rented properties were salaried employees in Bengaluru. This was followed by Hyderabad (>77%), Pune (>76%), and Mumbai (>75%), compared to the national average. Moreover, approximately 71% of people preferred online platforms to search for rented homes, with the percentage being higher in tier-II cities. The market is also driven by the emergence of a generation of people who prefer to rent homes. In 2019, young millennials or people in the age group of 25-35 years in India accounted for roughly 20% of the customers of privately rented houses. Around 36% of home renters were older millennials in the age group of 35-35 years. As the number of houses is less, it increases the demand for rented homes, driving the global online home rental services market during the forecast period.

Online Home Rental Services Market: Increase in the urban population density will also drive market growth

Moreover, online home rental services market trends such as the reduction in housing space due to an increase in the urban population density will also drive market growth. Rampant urbanization has reduced the housing space in metropolitan cities across the globe. This has led to an increased demand for newly designed housing such as tiny houses, micro-apartments, and multi-floor buildings to increase the efficiency and comfort in the ultra-small living spaces, increasing the demand for rented houses. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to the growth of the online home rental services market.

Global Online Home Rental Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (flats, semi-detached house, and detached house) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The growth in the urban population has led to a high density of population in cities and is driving the demand for flats across the globe. This, coupled with the high percentage of the population in the 25-34 years age group that prefers private sector services, will drive the online home rental services market growth. Market growth in the flats segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the other segments. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online home rental services market size.

Companies Covered

The online home rental services market is fragmented with the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

9flats.com Pte Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

CoStar Group Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Lodgis SAS

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

Upad Ltd.

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Zillow Group Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Home Rental Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in online home rental services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online home rental services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online home rental services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online home rental services market, vendors

Online Home Rental Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 14.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries The US and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Lodgis SAS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Upad Ltd., Wyndham Destinations Inc., and Zillow Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

