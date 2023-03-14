Online home service market size to grow by USD 2.33 trillion between 2021 and 2026; Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home service market size is expected to grow by USD 2.33 trillion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 44.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and provides information on key vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd., E Home Services, Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Service Market 2022-2026

Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online home service market report covers the following areas:

Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online home service market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online home service market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The increasing influence of digital media, the rising trend of online on-demand home services, and the rising demand for house help, particularly among the working population will offer immense growth opportunities, However, high competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Online Home Service Market is segmented as below:

Service

Home Care and Design



Repair and Maintenance

The market growth in the home care and design segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for services such as interior designing, pest control, deep home cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. Another factor driving the segment growth is business expansion plans by multinational players.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

APAC will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the increasing number of smartphone and internet users. In addition, initiatives taken by regional governments to improve home services industry is fueling the growth of the online home service market in APAC.

Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online home service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online home service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online home service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online home service market vendors

Online Home Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.33 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 42.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd., E Home Services, Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Health wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Health wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Angi Inc.

Exhibit 102: Angi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Angi Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Angi Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Angi Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AskforTask Inc.

Exhibit 106: AskforTask Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: AskforTask Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: AskforTask Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Home Reno Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Home Reno Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Home Reno Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 MyClean Inc.

Exhibit 112: MyClean Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: MyClean Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: MyClean Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Porch.com Inc.

Exhibit 115: Porch.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Porch.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Porch.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 TaskEasy Inc.

Exhibit 118: TaskEasy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: TaskEasy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: TaskEasy Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 121: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

Exhibit 124: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Segment focus

10.12 Urban Co.

Exhibit 128: Urban Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Urban Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Urban Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

adoption of multichannel marketing strategies: The key vendors in the market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. Large specialized consumer service providers aim at strengthening their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through channels such as television, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. The competitors also use a targeted advertising approach and launch advertisements that are designed and crafted to promote the services and communicate the brand positioning.

attrition and training: Professional, skilled, and unskilled workforce is required to provide specialized consumer services. However, there is a shortage of skilled and professional workforce to meet the demand. For instance, in security services, a skilled workforce is required when new monitoring devices and security gadgets are developed and adopted. Several vendors provide rigorous training to their employees about the handling of critical tasks while serving specialized consumer services. However, the retention of such a workforce is a major challenge.

