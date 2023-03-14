Online home service market size to grow by USD 2.33 trillion between 2021 and 2026; Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

Mar 14, 2023, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home service market size is expected to grow by USD 2.33 trillion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 44.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and provides information on key vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd., E Home Services, Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) – Request a report sample
Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online home service market report covers the following areas:
- Online Home Service Market Size
- Online Home Service Market Trends
- Online Home Service Market Industry Analysis
Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online home service market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online home service market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The increasing influence of digital media, the rising trend of online on-demand home services, and the rising demand for house help, particularly among the working population will offer immense growth opportunities, However, high competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Online Home Service Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Home Care and Design
- Repair and Maintenance
The market growth in the home care and design segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for services such as interior designing, pest control, deep home cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. Another factor driving the segment growth is business expansion plans by multinational players.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
APAC will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the increasing number of smartphone and internet users. In addition, initiatives taken by regional governments to improve home services industry is fueling the growth of the online home service market in APAC.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments and forecast the market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!
Online Home Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online home service market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online home service market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online home service market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online home service market vendors
Related Reports:
- The online on-demand home services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. The increasing Internet penetration is notably driving the online on-demand home services market size growth, although factors such as the high competition among vendors may impede the market growth.
- The online on-demand home services market size in Latin America is expected to increase by USD 119.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 40.53%. The benefits of online on-demand home services is notably driving the online on-demand home services market growth in Latin America, although factors such as high competition among vendors may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Online Home Service Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.36%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.33 tn
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
42.92
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd., E Home Services, Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Health wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Health wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Angi Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Angi Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Angi Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Angi Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Angi Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 AskforTask Inc.
- Exhibit 106: AskforTask Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: AskforTask Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: AskforTask Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Home Reno Pte. Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: Home Reno Pte. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Home Reno Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Home Reno Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 MyClean Inc.
- Exhibit 112: MyClean Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: MyClean Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: MyClean Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Porch.com Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Porch.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Porch.com Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Porch.com Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 TaskEasy Inc.
- Exhibit 118: TaskEasy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: TaskEasy Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: TaskEasy Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 121: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 The ServiceMaster Co. LLC
- Exhibit 124: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 125: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Segment focus
- 10.12 Urban Co.
- Exhibit 128: Urban Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Urban Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Urban Co. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
- adoption of multichannel marketing strategies: The key vendors in the market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. Large specialized consumer service providers aim at strengthening their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through channels such as television, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. The competitors also use a targeted advertising approach and launch advertisements that are designed and crafted to promote the services and communicate the brand positioning.
- attrition and training: Professional, skilled, and unskilled workforce is required to provide specialized consumer services. However, there is a shortage of skilled and professional workforce to meet the demand. For instance, in security services, a skilled workforce is required when new monitoring devices and security gadgets are developed and adopted. Several vendors provide rigorous training to their employees about the handling of critical tasks while serving specialized consumer services. However, the retention of such a workforce is a major challenge.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article