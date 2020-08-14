Online Insurance Quotes Promise Employers 'Finely Tuned Benefits Package'

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiMed™ Health Plans now offers brokers and employers a digital platform for online quoting of health insurance plans and automated administration. OptiMed Health specializes in the small group market, for employers of 2-100.

OptiMed Health Plans unveils its OptiRater which provides real-time, instant quotes on group health insurance. Instant online quotes of group health insurance has great appeal to licensed health insurance brokers.

"The small group market has often been underserved by brokers because it takes as long or longer to secure plans and quotes from carriers as it does for larger groups," explained Gary Volino, president of OptiMed. "The ability to create quotes on the fly in real time allows brokers to present almost endless options of product configurations. The transparency of doing this via teleconference is a great way of building trust – the client can see that the broker has exhausted all possibilities."

OptiMed's just-released OptiRater is an online price-quoting technology platform, offering licensed health insurance brokers quotes on group coverage and the ability to design a "finely tuned benefits package," according to Volino.

"OptiRater makes plan changes, revisions, adding this, subtracting that, comparing Plan A to Plan B or Plan C – it's a contingencies cruncher," added Volino. "Automating what was previously done manually eliminates drudgery, exhaustion and diminishing returns on the broker's time investment."

Volino estimates the online system to require about 5 minutes from logon to submission. Upon registering for the service, brokers will be offered live training "so that they're confident in generating quotes sharing their computer screen with clients," according to Volino.

"Since brokers are forced to work virtually during this pandemic OptiRater provides the opportunity to make that advantageous instead of a hindrance," said Volino. "They can now, essentially, let clients participate in generating their own health insurance quotes or – as we prefer to view it – custom-design their own benefits package."

OptiRater is the key component in OptiMed's online broker portal that also accommodates enrollments and most aspects of group benefit administration.

Group health insurance brokers interested in accessing OptiRater should email [email protected] or log on to: OptiMedHealth.com/OptiRater.

About OptiMed

A trademarked brand name of United Group Programs, Inc. (UGP), OptiMed Health Plans represents products from insurance carriers with an A- rating or better from AM Best Company. Products range from ACA compliant healthcare plans to coverage for part-time employees, as well as dental, vision, accident coverage and more. It offers numerous self-funded plans.

