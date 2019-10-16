Online Jeweler Empowers All Shoppers to Become Philanthropists

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A woman's majority owned Boca Raton-based jewelry company is seeking to change the way that people shop for jewelry online. The Jewel In Giving is a new eCommerce jewelry site that allows all jewelry shoppers to become philanthropists, while shopping thousands of competitively priced jewelry. With each purchase made at thejewelingiving.com, 12.5% of the total purchase price is donated to a charitable organization of the customer's choice that is participating with the brand. For example, a $200 jewelry purchase allows for the customer to designate $25 to a participating charity of their choice.

A Socially Conscious and Eco-Friendly Company. 12.5% of the TOTAL purchase designated to the charity of your choice!

At The Jewel In Giving, shoppers can choose from thousands of pieces of jewelry at all different price points, at the most competitive prices that includes the 12.5% that the customer designates to the charity of their choice. There are no extra steps or costs, just a deeper meaning associated to their jewelry purchase. In addition, every component of the company has been built within a socially conscious framework. The jewelry customer will be able to purchase products made from recycled gold, ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones and eco-friendly lab grown diamonds. All jewelry boxes and marketing materials come from recycled papers allowing for the customer to feel good about their entire shopping experience.

"Philanthropy and eCommerce jewelry shopping are no longer mutually exclusive. We like to ask - why buy jewelry anywhere else?" said Matteo Valcavi, Director of Marketing for The Jewel In Giving. "Customers are drawn to our site for the best prices and highest quality pieces, while at the same time, they leave with a purchase that actually makes a difference in the world. This is a win-win for everyone."

For IRS 501(c)(3) approved organizations looking to participate with The Jewel In Giving, the benefits are substantial. With the popularity of eCommerce, charities participating with The Jewel In Giving stand to create a robust new revenue stream with little work on their end.

The Jewel In Giving was the organic blending of a 30-year-old family owned wholesale diamond and jewelry business fused with an over 20-year deeply entrenched philanthropic involvement. The company's motto, Buy Something Beautiful, Do Something Beautiful, sums up their mission perfectly.

Those searching for trending or timeless rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets to add to their collection or a gift for a loved one can visit www.thejewelingiving.com . For non-profits looking to learn more about the benefits of participating visit nonprofits.thejewelingiving.com.

About The Jewel In Giving

The Jewel In Giving is a socially conscious eCommerce jewelry website offering a wide range of jewelry at different price points with competitive prices every day. Driven by its "blended philanthropy" model, the brand shares an unprecedented 12.5% of total gross product sales with a vetted 501(c)(3) organization while giving them the opportunity to cultivate a relationship with the customer who is designating the donation. To learn more and to search their online inventory, visit www.thejewelingiving.com. For non-profits looking to learn more about the benefits of participating with the company, visit nonprofits.thejewelingiving.com.

