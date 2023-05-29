Online Jewelry Market size to grow by USD 36.23 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the innovation in jewelry design and technology - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online jewelry market size is estimated to increase by USD 36.23 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.55% during the forecast. The growth of the market is driven by innovation in jewelry design and technology.

Discover market potential a nd make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Jewelry Market 2023-2027

Online Jewelry Market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Innovation in jewelry design and technology is the key factor driving the growth of the global online jewelry market. Evolving customer tastes and growing awareness of the availability of different jewelry designs and styles are also driving the purchase of modern designs. These factors push jewelry makers to offer a wide range of jewelry in many collections to attract new customers.

Key trends - Rising sales of fashion jewelry through specialty and fashion e-retailers are the primary trend in the global online jewelry market growth. Specialty retailers selling fashion jewelry enter an online platform to expand their reach and customer base. Additionally, the risks associated with inventory management (or maintaining his SKUs at scale) for fine jewelry are higher than for fashion jewelry.

Major challenges - Customer preference for physical jewelry stores is a major challenge to the growth of the global online jewelry market. Price-sensitive customers in emerging markets prefer to buy expensive jewelry offline. Additionally, buying fine jewelry often takes time, so customers prefer to spend time in offline fine jewelry stores before making a purchase.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market !

Online Jewelry Market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Online Jewelry Market– Vendor Analysis

Some of the major online jewelry market vendors are:

CHANEL Ltd.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Hermes International SA

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

Kering SA

Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA

Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Titan Co. Ltd.

Hstern Jewellery Ltd.

Pandora Jewelry LLC

The online jewelry market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

chanel.com- The company offers jewelry such as necklace, rings, earrings through their online platform.

chowtaifook.com- The company offers jewelry such as rings, earrings, bands, pendants through their online platform.

richemont.com- The company offers jewelry under its brand Van Cleef and Arpels through their online platform.

graff.com- The company offers jewelry such as rings, necklace, timepieces through their online platform.

hermes.com- The company offers jewelry such as rings, bands, braelets through their online platform.

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Online Jewelry Market- Segmentation Assessment

The online jewelry market is segmented as below:

Type

Fine jewelry



Fashion jewelry

Product Type

Rings



Earrings



Necklaces



Bangles



Others

Region

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Technavio's analysis of the online jewelry market also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive online jewelry market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the online jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online jewelry market industry across

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTI ON platform

Related Reports

Outdoor Apparel Market- The outdoor apparel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,597.7 million.

Ethnic Wear Market- The ethnic wear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 34.33 billion.

Online Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., Pandora Jewelry LLC, PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Stuller Inc., and Swarovski AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online jewelry market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online jewelry market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Rings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Rings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Earrings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Earrings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Earrings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Earrings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Earrings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Necklaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Necklaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Necklaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Necklaces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Necklaces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Bangles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Bangles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Bangles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Bangles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Bangles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Exhibit 131: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus

12.6 Graff Diamonds Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Hermes International SA

Exhibit 138: Hermes International SA - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hermes International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Hermes International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Hermes International SA - Segment focus

12.8 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Kering SA

Exhibit 145: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Kering SA - Segment focus

12.10 Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA

Exhibit 149: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Key offerings

12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 152: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 153: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 154: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 155: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.12 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Exhibit 157: Malabar Gold and Diamonds - Overview



Exhibit 158: Malabar Gold and Diamonds - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Malabar Gold and Diamonds - Key offerings

12.13 Pandora Jewelry LLC

Exhibit 160: Pandora Jewelry LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Pandora Jewelry LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Pandora Jewelry LLC - Key offerings

12.14 PC Jeweller Ltd.

Exhibit 163: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 The Swatch Group Ltd.

Exhibit 171: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Titan Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Titan Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Titan Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Titan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Titan Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio