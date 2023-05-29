Online Jewelry Market size to grow by USD 36.23 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the innovation in jewelry design and technology - Technavio

29 May, 2023, 00:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online jewelry market size is estimated to increase by USD 36.23 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.55% during the forecast. The growth of the market is driven by innovation in jewelry design and technology.
Online Jewelry Market– Market dynamics
Leading drivers - Innovation in jewelry design and technology is the key factor driving the growth of the global online jewelry market. Evolving customer tastes and growing awareness of the availability of different jewelry designs and styles are also driving the purchase of modern designs. These factors push jewelry makers to offer a wide range of jewelry in many collections to attract new customers.
Key trends - Rising sales of fashion jewelry through specialty and fashion e-retailers are the primary trend in the global online jewelry market growth. Specialty retailers selling fashion jewelry enter an online platform to expand their reach and customer base. Additionally, the risks associated with inventory management (or maintaining his SKUs at scale) for fine jewelry are higher than for fashion jewelry.
Major challenges - Customer preference for physical jewelry stores is a major challenge to the growth of the global online jewelry market. Price-sensitive customers in emerging markets prefer to buy expensive jewelry offline. Additionally, buying fine jewelry often takes time, so customers prefer to spend time in offline fine jewelry stores before making a purchase.
Online Jewelry Market - Customer landscape
Online Jewelry Market– Vendor Analysis
Some of the major online jewelry market vendors are:
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Hermes International SA
- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
- Kering SA
- Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA
- Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Malabar Gold and Diamonds
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Titan Co. Ltd.
- Hstern Jewellery Ltd.
- Pandora Jewelry LLC
The online jewelry market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Vendor offerings -
- chanel.com- The company offers jewelry such as necklace, rings, earrings through their online platform.
- chowtaifook.com- The company offers jewelry such as rings, earrings, bands, pendants through their online platform.
- richemont.com- The company offers jewelry under its brand Van Cleef and Arpels through their online platform.
- graff.com- The company offers jewelry such as rings, necklace, timepieces through their online platform.
- hermes.com- The company offers jewelry such as rings, bands, braelets through their online platform.
Online Jewelry Market- Segmentation Assessment
The online jewelry market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Fine jewelry
- Fashion jewelry
- Product Type
- Rings
- Earrings
- Necklaces
- Bangles
- Others
- Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- South America
- Chile
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Technavio's analysis of the online jewelry market also includes:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive online jewelry market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the online jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online jewelry market industry across
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market
|
Online Jewelry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.55%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 36.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
15.1
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., Pandora Jewelry LLC, PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Stuller Inc., and Swarovski AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global online jewelry market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online jewelry market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 7.3 Rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Rings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Rings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Earrings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Earrings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Earrings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Earrings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Earrings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Necklaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Necklaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Necklaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Necklaces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Necklaces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Bangles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Bangles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Bangles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Bangles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Bangles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 CHANEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Exhibit 131: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus
- 12.6 Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Hermes International SA
- Exhibit 138: Hermes International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Hermes International SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Hermes International SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Hermes International SA - Segment focus
- 12.8 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
- Exhibit 142: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Kering SA
- Exhibit 145: Kering SA - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Kering SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Kering SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Kering SA - Segment focus
- 12.10 Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA
- Exhibit 149: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Key offerings
- 12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 152: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 153: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 155: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 12.12 Malabar Gold and Diamonds
- Exhibit 157: Malabar Gold and Diamonds - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Malabar Gold and Diamonds - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Malabar Gold and Diamonds - Key offerings
- 12.13 Pandora Jewelry LLC
- Exhibit 160: Pandora Jewelry LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Pandora Jewelry LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Pandora Jewelry LLC - Key offerings
- 12.14 PC Jeweller Ltd.
- Exhibit 163: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: PC Jeweller Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- Exhibit 167: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Titan Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 175: Titan Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Titan Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Titan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Titan Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 184: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
