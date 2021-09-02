Online Jewelry Market to Grow by $ 19.88 bn During 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 02, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online jewelry market is expected to grow by USD 19.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
The innovation in jewelry design and technology is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the decline in demand for gold jewelry will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-jewelry-market-industry-analysis
Online Jewelry Market: Geographic Landscape
42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online jewelry in North America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:
3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The 3D printed jewelry market has the potential to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.14%. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Costume Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The global costume jewelry market size has the potential to grow by USD 13.24 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report of the Latest Version
Companies Covered:
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chopard Group
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Titan Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fine Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chopard Group
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Titan Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43528
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article