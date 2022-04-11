Online Jewelry Market to record USD 19.88 Bn growth | Fine jewelry segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio

The global online jewelry market is fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. Technavio identifies CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. as the dominant players in the market.

Innovation in jewelry design and technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the decline in demand for gold jewelry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Purchase our full report to explore successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions.

Read Our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Online Jewelry Market is segmented as below:

Product

Fine Jewelry



Fashion Jewelry

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The fine jewelry segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing vendors' efforts to expand their online customer base. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. Factors such as changing lifestyles, evolving consumer preferences, and the increasing demand for fashion jewelry will be driving the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online jewelry market report covers the following areas:

Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online jewelry market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online jewelry market is designed to provide entry support, and customer profiles. and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online jewelry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online jewelry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market vendors

Related Reports:

Gems and Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 19.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fine Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CHANEL Ltd.

Chopard Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Graff Diamonds Ltd.

Kering SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Titan Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio