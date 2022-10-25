Online K-12 Education Market to Grow USD 12930 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online K12 Education Market is Segmented by Type (Elementary education(Grades 1-5), Junior high education(Grades 6-8), Senior high education(Grades 9-12), by Application (Parents, Teacher, Students), by Platform (Laptops/Chrome Books, Gamification , Mobile, Tablet): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Primary & Secondary Schooling (K-12) Category.

Considering the economic change due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global Online K-12 Education market is projected to reach USD 12930 Million by 2028 from an estimated USD 8011 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023 and 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Online K-12 Education market:

The Online K-12 Education market is anticipated to increase as a result of benefits including the personalized and interactive learning environment provided by this medium.

The Online K-12 Education market is also expected to benefit from trends like microlearning and the decline in infrastructure costs, which are expected to function as assets and assist the industry to grow as predicted and experience high demand over the forecast period.

Additionally, government and non-profit funding for online education have a significant impact on the expansion of the Online K-12 Education market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ONLINE K-12 EDUCATION MARKET:

Schools and other educational institutions have been compelled to switch to online learning platforms due to the pandemic's unexpected onset. This in turn has increased the growth of the Online K-12 Education market. Elearning and software solutions offer coordinated corporate resource planning tools that make it possible to create better courses and effectively run classes. Online platforms build virtual classrooms that give professors the freedom to manage a sizable audience without worrying about spending too much money. There are more one-on-one interactions between professors and students.

The demand for online K12 education has increased as a result of the growing employment opportunities in STEM sectors. Candidates for admission to higher education institutions must successfully pass competitive exams with high grades. Therefore, basic Online K12 Education is stressed in schools all over the world by parents, students, and many stakeholders. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Online K 12 Education market.

Since every kid is unique, they cannot all be forced to understand anything in the same way. Some grade school pupils comprehend concepts better when they read, while others do so when they watch something, and still, others do so when they use both of these methods. In addition, by using technology, even the most complex ideas might be explained to pupils in a way that suits their learning styles, interests, and areas of strength. All types of students can succeed thanks to this without any limitations. This is expected to drive the growth of the Online K-12 Education market.

Technology has led to an increase in the adoption of learning management systems (LMS), software, or web-based programs that give users access to a central, integrated location for educational materials, including content resources, assessment tools, grading tools, and administration tools. Additionally, government and non-profit funding for online education have a significant impact on the expansion of the target market.

K-12 ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET SHARE:

The two largest markets, North America and Europe account for a market share of 40% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Management

GeorgvonHoltzbrinckGmbH & Co.K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

XRS

AMBO

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc.

