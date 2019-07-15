Online Kit Helps Consumers Collect Cash from Illegal Robocallers

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized consumer credit expert and consumer advocate Doc Compton is making his updated kit designed to make money from illegal robocalls available to users and affiliates. The kit consists of an eBook as well as private groups in which members can share their experiences and offer advice.

On March 12th, Emmy Award winning consumer reporter Steve Noviello first reported on the "Turning Robocalls Into Cash" kit created by Compton. Since it's September 2018 release, the kit has taken the country by storm by empowering American consumers with the tools to hold illegal robocallers accountable and make them pay out cash settlements for making the illegal calls to their cell phones.

"I wanted to help people be able to answer their cell phones again," said Compton, "without worrying that every other call would be a robocall…"

Consumers Collecting Big Settlements

Consumers all over the country have already started cashing in using the "Turning Robocalls Into Cash" kit. Scott Taylor, a corporate executive from Houston, and one of thousands across the U.S. to have purchased the kit, has collected multiple settlements using the kit.

"The impact has been remarkable…," said Scott Taylor. "Not only am I seeing a dramatic decrease in the number of calls I'm receiving, but I've already started to actually make money."

Easy to Use

The kit is having such a huge impact, largely because it's so simple to use. Included in its thirty pages are tips on how to handle the calls when they come in, and what information consumers need to collect, so the companies behind the calls can be tracked. Then, consumers can use the fill-in-the-blank template letters to legally demand payment from the robocallers. Additionally, consumers can find more information about the kit, and how to make it work best for them in two separate private Facebook groups.

For more information on the kit:

https://www.robocalls.cash

