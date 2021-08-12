Online Language Learning Market | Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

The online language learning market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing enrollment of foreign students.

The online language learning market is segmented by Product (Courses, Solutions, and Apps), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others). The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in language learning will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online language learning market covers the following areas:

Online Language Learning Market Sizing

Online Language Learning Market Forecast

Online Language Learning Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Cengage Learning Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sanako Corp.

Voxy Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Apps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

English - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spanish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cengage Learning Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sanako Corp.

Voxy Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

