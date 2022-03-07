Online Language Learning Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 19.75% by 2026| Influx of Immigrants to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Online Language Learning Market in the US is expected to increase by USD 5.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The online language learning market share growth in the US by the course material segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for courses from individual learners will facilitate the growth of the market through the segment in focus in the coming years. In addition, course materials are the main source of revenue for vendors as well.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a FREE Sample

Vendor Insights-

The Online Language Learning Market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Babbel GmbH - The company offers services such as Babbel Live.

The company offers services such as Babbel Live. Berlitz Corp - The company offers services such as online Spanish classes.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Challenges-

Online Language Learning Market in US Driver:

Influx of immigrants:

The key factor driving the online language learning market growth in the US is the influx of immigrants. At present, one-fifth of the US families speak one other language, apart from English. The dominant languages, other than English, are Spanish and French. In Texas, around 80% of the families speak Spanish. Learning the native language in the US is expected to open new opportunities for immigrants and enable easy integration into the country. The significant increase in smartphone penetration and preference for accessing content over the internet has encouraged a large section of the immigrant population to opt for online courses. Thus, the convenience offered by online language learning will drive market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Online Language Learning Market in US Challenge:

Competition from providers of MOOC:

The key challenge to the online language learning market growth in the US is the competition from providers of MOOC. Free of cost access and content variety attract users to such courses. They provide multiple benefits and are characterized by minimal subscription charges. For instance, Duolingo provides access to diverse content and learning through games, videos, and audio. Similarly, in 2017, Oxford partnered with edX to offer MOOCs. In 2014, the Queen Rania Foundation, in collaboration with the British Council, launched the Learn English: Conversational Skills for Beginners course. Therefore, the increase in open educational sources and rise in demand for such solutions will limit the growth of the online language learning market in the US during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-

The online education market share is expected to increase by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.24%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.24%. The online tutoring services market in India is expected to increase by USD 14.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%. Download a free sample now!

Online Language Learning Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.75 Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Duolingo Inc., Mango Languages, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, Speexx, and Springer-Verlag GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 06 Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

*2.2.1 Input

*2.2.2 Operations

*Pitching and profiling

*Resourcing and communicating

*Delivery and support

*Connecting and innovating

*2.2.3 Marketing and sales

*2.2.4 Support activities

*2.2.5 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Course material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Course material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 23: Course material - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Support- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Apps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

***6 Market Segmentation by End-user

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 29: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 30: Comparison by End-user

**6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

*Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Influx of immigrants

*8.1.2 SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) in language learning

*8.1.3 Rise in multilingualism

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Competition from providers of MOOC

*8.2.2 High cost of implementation

*8.2.3 Vendor focus on product differentiation

*Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increased use of VR

*8.3.2 Emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education

*8.3.3 Inclusion of analytical tools

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive Scenario

**9.2 Overview

*Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 42: ?Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Babbel GmbH

*Exhibit 43: Babbel GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 44: Babbel GmbH - Product and service

*Exhibit 45: Babbel GmbH - Key news

*Exhibit 46: Babbel GmbH - Key offerings

**10.4 Berlitz Corp.

*Exhibit 47: Berlitz Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 48: Berlitz Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 49: Berlitz Corp. - Key offerings

**10.5 Duolingo Inc.

*Exhibit 50: Duolingo Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Duolingo Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 52: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings

**10.6 Mango Languages

*Exhibit 53: Mango Languages - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Mango Languages - Product and service

*Exhibit 55: Mango Languages - Key offerings

**10.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc

*Exhibit 56: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 57: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 58: McGraw Hill Education Inc.- Key news

*Exhibit 59: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 60: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

**10.8 Pearson Plc

*Exhibit 61: Pearson Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 62: Pearson Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 63: Pearson Plc - Key news

*Exhibit 64: Pearson Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 65: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

**10.9 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

*Exhibit 66: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 68: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 69: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.10 SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions

*Exhibit 70: SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions - Overview

*Exhibit 71: SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions - Product and service

*Exhibit 72: SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions - Key offerings

**10.11 Speexx

*Exhibit 73: Speexx - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Speexx - Product and service

*Exhibit 75: Speexx - Key offerings

**10.12 Springer-Verlag GmbH

*Exhibit 76: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Business segments

*Exhibit 78: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Key offerings

*Exhibit 79: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 83: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio