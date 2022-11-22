Online Language Learning Market In US to grow by USD 5.72 Billion by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and End-User - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online language learning market in the US, operating under the consumer discretionary market. The report on the online language learning market in the US estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 5.72 billion, at a CAGR of 19.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report

Online Language Learning Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Language Learning Market in US

By Product

Course Material



Due to the rising demand for courses from individual students, the course material sector will dominate the online language learning market in the US over the forecast period. However, the increasing adoption of mobile language learning applications will impact the growth of the course material segment. Many providers try to offer individualized course material in order to attract a large user base, which encourages service and content innovation.



Support



Apps

By End-user

Individual Learners



Institutional Learners

Online Language Learning Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online language learning market in the US report covers the following areas:

The rise in immigration is one of the major factors fueling the US market for online language instruction. Other than English, Spanish and French are the most widely spoken languages. Immigrants should find new possibilities and find it easier to integrate into American society by learning the language. A major portion of the immigrant community has been encouraged to choose online courses due to the significant rise in smartphone prevalence and preference for content availability online. As a result, industry growth in the US will be fueled by the ease of online language learning.

Online Language Learning Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market competition to use a variety of growth techniques, including advertising and promotional efforts, to increase the visibility of their offerings. To maintain their position as industry leaders, several vendors are also implementing inorganic expansion techniques like M&As.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Duolingo Inc., Mango Languages, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, Speexx, and Springer-Verlag GmbH.

Online Language Learning Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the online language learning market in us growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online language learning market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online language learning market in the Us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online language learning market in the US, vendors

Europe ELT Market by End-user, Learning method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the ELT market in Europe segmentation by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning method (online learning, blended learning, and classroom learning), and geography (Europe).

Corporate Training Market in the US by Product, End-user, Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the corporate training market segmentation in US by product (technical courses and non-technical courses), end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, IT, and others), method (blended learning, offline learning, and online learning), and geography (US).

Online Language Learning Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.75 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Duolingo Inc., Mango Languages, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, Speexx, and Springer-Verlag GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

