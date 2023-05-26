Online Language Learning Market size to grow by USD 36,400.33 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online language learning market size is estimated to increase by USD 36,400.33 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast. The cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning are notably driving the market growth, although the threat from open sources may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Language Learning Market 2023-2027

Online Language Learning Market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning are notably driving the online language learning market growth. Online language learning programs cost less than offline programs. online language learning apps and software are becoming easily accessible with the rapid digital penetration worldwide. The low cost of online language learning combined with its benefits will boost the growth of the online language learning market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The use of Artificial Intelligence in language learning is a key trend influencing the online language learning market growth. The introduction of AI in language learning has been found to reduce the time it takes to master a language compared to traditional language learning methods. AI can reduce the time, money, and effort required to complete an online or app-based course and fully personalize each student's digital language learning.

Major challenges - The threat from open sources is challenging the online language learning market growth. Massive open online courses (MOOCs) are easily available in open source. The growth of MOOCs is having a major negative impact on the global online language-learning market. Therefore, increasing collaboration between MOOC providers and educational institutions will hamper the growth of the online language learning market during the forecast period.

Online Language Learning Market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Online Language Learning Market – Vendor Analysis

Some of the major online language learning market vendors are:

Babbel GmbH

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Chegg Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Educational Testing Service

EF Education First Ltd.

Enux Education Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

inlingua International Ltd.

iTutorGroup Inc.

IXL Learning Inc.

Linguarama International Ltd.

McGraw Hill LLC

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Oxford University Press

Press Pearson Plc

Sanako Oy

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Voxy Inc.

The online language learning market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

berlitz.com- The company offers online language learning such as Spanish for kids, French for kids.

cengagegroup.com- The company offers online language learning such as Introductory Spanish, Introductory French, Introductory German.

chegg.com- The company offers online language learning solutions such as Busuu App of English.

duolingo.com- The company offers online language learning of Norwegian, Irish, Indonesian.

ets.org- The company offers online language learning such as English Discoveries.

Online Language Learning Market - Segmentation Assessment

The online language learning market is segmented as below:

End-user

Courses



Solutions



Apps

Language

English



Mandarin



Spanish



Others

Region

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

What are the key data covered in this Online Language Learning Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the online language learning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online language learning market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online language learning market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online language learning market vendors

Online Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36400.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educational Testing Service, EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup Inc., IXL Learning Inc., Linguarama International Ltd., McGraw Hill LLC, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Voxy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

