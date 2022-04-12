Online Language Learning Market to Grow by USD 21.57 bn | Cost Benefits and Flexibility of Online Language Learning to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning are driving the growth of the online language learning market. Online language learning programs are less expensive compared with offline programs. Costs associated with classroom space, equipment, and other physical amenities do not apply to online language learning programs. The necessary software and hardware to register and complete the course assignments are the minimum requirements for an online language learning program. Online learning also has other benefits such as easy registration, flexibility of timings, customized learning materials, live chats and forums, immediate feedback on quizzes and tests, and self-paced learning. Hence, the low cost of online language learning, along with its benefits, will drive the growth of the global online language learning market during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning will challenge the online language learning market during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in language learning reduces the time taken in learning a language when compared to traditional methods of language learning. The curriculum of online language learning platforms is highly relevant and customized as per learners' needs. For instance, the learning content is tailor-made for business learners, students, and travelers. The implementation of AI in language learning is still in its nascent stage. However, it is expected to gain more traction among users during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the online language learning market report is segmented into courses, solutions, and apps. The courses segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The course segment will be primarily driven by the rapid growth of self-paced e-learning in the education market.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online language learning market in APAC.

Online Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2024 USD 21.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, India, US, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

