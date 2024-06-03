Online Language Learning Market to Reach $44.9 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, 'Online Language Learning Market by Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps & Applications, Tutoring), Age Group, Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish), End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutions), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031,' the online language learning market is projected to reach $44.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

The growth of the online language learning market is driven by globalization and the growing need for cross-border communication, the growing e-learning market, and the penetration of artificial intelligence in e-learning. However, data security and privacy concerns restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on the education sector, rising penetration of the internet and smartphone user base, and increasing preference for multilingual employees by multinational companies are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, high implementation costs are major challenges impacting market growth. Additionally, the flexible pricing structure and introduction of wearable technologies are prominent trends in the online language learning market.

The online language learning market is segmented based on learning mode (self-learning apps and applications and tutoring), age group (13 years, 13-17 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years), language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages), end user (individual learners, educational institutes, government institutes, and corporate learners), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Based on learning mode, in 2024, the self-learning apps and applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of 66.2% of the online language learning market. The segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of self-learning apps and information & communication technology (ICT) in educational institutions, the increasing accessibility to higher education opportunities, a rising demand for immersive and practical language practice, the growing digitalization of educational content, an expanding user base of mobile phones, the easy availability of language learning apps, online courses, and virtual tutors, and a growing demand for personalized and flexible language education experiences. Also, the self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, in 2024, the 13-17 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of 28.4% of the online language learning market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the growing importance of language learning for higher education, the significance of language learning in self-development, and preparation for competitive examinations and education abroad.

However, the <13 years segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing significance of learning a language at a young age, easy accessibility and better user interface for online language learning platforms, and the growing trend of gamification in language learning.

Based on language, in 2024, the English segment is expected to account for the largest share of 55.6% of the online language learning market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the growing priority for English in business & professional areas, rising investments in start-ups & small companies teaching English, the growing number of English language learners worldwide, and the increasing emphasis on learning English in schools and educational institutions.

However, the Spanish segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high popularity of the Spanish language in many countries and it being the 3rd most widely used language on the internet. All such factors, along with the increasing need for convenient and adaptive language learning solutions and a growing number of Spanish speakers and learners, represent an increased demand for online language learning solutions.

Based on end user, in 2024, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of 48.8% of the online language learning market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the widespread adoption of smart devices, increasing access to the internet, online language learning providers' increasing live content transmission on the internet to enhance brand engagement and reach students, the proliferation of social media platforms, and the presence of numerous well-established language learning sites. Moreover, this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 46.5% of the online language learning market, followed by Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific online language learning market is estimated to be worth USD 6.0 billion in 2024. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by government initiatives to strengthen national education networks, the growing government focus on the education sector, rapidly developing economies, and increasing disposable incomes leading to increased internet penetration, which are propelling the demand for online language learning in the region. Moreover, this region is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the online language learning market include Babbel GmbH (Germany), Duolingo, Inc. (U.S.), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), Enux Education Limited (China), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone LLC (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), McGraw Hill LLC (U.S.), Cambly Inc. (U.S.), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company (U.S.), Cambridge University Press & Assessment (U.K.), Busuu Limited (U.K), inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), The British Council (U.K), ATI STUDIOS A.P.P.S. S.R.L (Mondly) (Romania), and Memrise Limited (U.K.).

Scope of the report :

Online Language Learning Market Assessment —by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps And Applications

Tutoring One-on-One Learning Group Learning



Online Language Learning Market Assessment —by Age Group

<13 Years

13-17 Years

18-20 Years

21-30 Years

31-40 Years

>40 Years

Online Language Learning Market Assessment —by Language

English

Spanish

French

Mandarin

German

Japanese

Italian

Arabic

Korean

Other Languages

Online Language Learning Market Assessment —by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes K-12 Higher Education

Government Institutes

Corporate Learners

Online Language Learning Market Assessment —by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Hong Kong Singapore Malaysia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Russia Poland Netherlands Sweden Austria Belgium Switzerland Finland Norway Turkey Ireland Luxembourg Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America Mexico Brazil Chile Argentina Colombia Peru Rest of Latin America



