Online Language Subscription Courses Market Size to Grow by USD 3.14 billion | Growing Preference For MALL to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing preference for mobile-assisted language learning (MALL ) will drive the growth of the market. The use of smartphones to learn foreign languages is increasing. The popularity of MALL has grown in the last few years owing to the rising adoption and use of mobile telecommunication and smart devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones. MALL enables a personalized, informal, and spontaneous delivery of courses.

The will drive the growth of the market. The use of smartphones to learn foreign languages is increasing. The popularity of MALL has grown in the last few years owing to the rising adoption and use of mobile telecommunication and smart devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones. MALL enables a personalized, informal, and spontaneous delivery of courses. Market Challenge: High cost of development of online language courses is challenging the growth of the market. The cost of developing and designing online language courses depends on the instructional design model. For example, the design of a language course for children includes basic words and video graphics while the design of a language course for corporates includes short lectures and direct conversations with tutors. Therefore, the development of online language courses for different target learners incurs high costs. Moreover, it requires subject matter experts (SMEs), an instructional design team, a project management team, and technical staff specialists. These professionals are active in different stages of developing an online language course. Such costs hinder the growth of the market

Market Segmentation

The online language subscription courses market report is segmented by end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the individual learners segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for multilingual personnel in companies that operate globally and the interest among millennials to learn foreign languages is expected to increase the number of individual enrollments in online language learning courses during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online language subscription courses market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC



Duolingo Inc.



Enux Education Ltd.



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.



italki HK Ltd.



Language Trainers Corp.



Pearson Plc



Rocket Languages Ltd.



Sanako Oy



The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC, Duolingo Inc., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Sanako Oy, and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spanish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC

Duolingo Inc.

Enux Education Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

italki HK Ltd.

Language Trainers Corp.

Pearson Plc

Rocket Languages Ltd.

Sanako Oy

The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

