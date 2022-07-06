Online Language Subscription Courses Market Size to Grow by USD 3.14 billion | Growing Preference For MALL to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online language subscription courses help learners acquire language skills with the help of software tools, entertainment tools, interactive learning methods, and mobile and computer applications. The "Online Language Subscription Courses Market by End-user (individual learners and institutional learners), Type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the online language subscription courses market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.14 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The growing preference for mobile-assisted language learning (MALL) will drive the growth of the market. The use of smartphones to learn foreign languages is increasing. The popularity of MALL has grown in the last few years owing to the rising adoption and use of mobile telecommunication and smart devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones. MALL enables a personalized, informal, and spontaneous delivery of courses.
- Market Challenge: High cost of development of online language courses is challenging the growth of the market. The cost of developing and designing online language courses depends on the instructional design model. For example, the design of a language course for children includes basic words and video graphics while the design of a language course for corporates includes short lectures and direct conversations with tutors. Therefore, the development of online language courses for different target learners incurs high costs. Moreover, it requires subject matter experts (SMEs), an instructional design team, a project management team, and technical staff specialists. These professionals are active in different stages of developing an online language course. Such costs hinder the growth of the market
Market Segmentation
The online language subscription courses market report is segmented by end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
By end-user, the individual learners segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for multilingual personnel in companies that operate globally and the interest among millennials to learn foreign languages is expected to increase the number of individual enrollments in online language learning courses during the forecast period.
APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online language subscription courses market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC
- Duolingo Inc.
- Enux Education Ltd.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- italki HK Ltd.
- Language Trainers Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- Rocket Languages Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
- The Linguist Institute Ltd.
|
Online Language Subscription Courses Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.04%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.14 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC, Duolingo Inc., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Sanako Oy, and The Linguist Institute Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spanish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC
- Duolingo Inc.
- Enux Education Ltd.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- italki HK Ltd.
- Language Trainers Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- Rocket Languages Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
- The Linguist Institute Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
