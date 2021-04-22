Online Language Subscription Courses Market to Grow by USD 3.14 Billion During 2021-2025 | 13.45% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market: Growing preference for MALL to drive growth.

The popularity of mobile-assisted language learning (MALL) has increased in the last few years due to the growing adoption and use of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. The delivery of MALL through smart devices, such as tablets, iPods, iPads, laptops, and smartphones, has induced the interest of users to learn foreign languages. Compared to classroom learning, MALL simplifies learning and provides flexibility to users in terms of time and place of learning. Vendors who operate in the global online language subscription courses market offer foreign language subscription courses through applications on mobile devices. The advantages associated with the use of mobile devices are expected to increase the adoption of MALL during the forecast period, which will drive the growth of the global online language subscription courses market.

As per Technavio, the availability of podcasts and audio-visual tutorials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market: Availability of podcasts and audiovisual tutorials

Foreign language podcasts are general scripts on certain subjects that can be read in a target language by foreign language experts. The integration of podcasts with language learning courses enables listeners to develop an artificial environment of the target language, which can increase their concentration on vocabularies and sentence formations. The rising use of online audio-visual language subscription courses is expected to drive the growth of the global online language subscription courses market. The utilization of subscription-based podcasts to learn foreign languages is expected to increase, which will drive the growth of the global online language subscription courses market during the forecast period.

"Growing business relations and the growth of the online English language subscription courses will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online language subscription courses market by end-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners), type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the online language subscription courses market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to regular assessment and certification.

