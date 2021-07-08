Online Language Training Market Value in APAC to increase by $ 13.37 Billion during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 08, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 13.37 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online language training market in APAC to register a CAGR of almost 22%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy are some of the major market participants. Although the better employability and education prospects will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online Language Training Market in APAC is segmented as below:
- Product
- Courses
- Support Solutions
- Apps
- End-user
- Individual Learners
- Institutional Learners
- Language
- English
- Chinese
- German
- Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,
download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44903
Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the online language training market in APAC provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online Language Training Market in APAC size
- Online Language Training Market in APAC trends
- Online Language Training Market in APAC industry analysis
Flexibility in language learning is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increased threat from open sources may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online language training market in APAC is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
English Language Training Market in China - English language training market in China is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and product (classroom-based, online, and blended).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Online Language Learning Market - Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online language training market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the online language training market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online language training market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online language training market vendors in APAC
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Support solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Apps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chinese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- German - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berlitz Corp.
- Busuu Ltd.
- Duolingo Inc.
- inlingua International Ltd.
- iTutorGroup
- Lesson Nine GmbH
- Memrise Ltd.
- Open Education Global Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-language-training-market-in-apac-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-language-trainingmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article