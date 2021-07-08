Online Language Training Market Value in APAC to increase by $ 13.37 Billion during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy are some of the major market participants. Although the better employability and education prospects will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Language Training Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Product

Courses



Support Solutions



Apps

End-user

Individual Learners



Institutional Learners

Language

English



Chinese



German



Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44903

Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the online language training market in APAC provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Language Training Market in APAC size

Online Language Training Market in APAC trends

Online Language Training Market in APAC industry analysis

Flexibility in language learning is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increased threat from open sources may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online language training market in APAC is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

English Language Training Market in China - English language training market in China is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and product (classroom-based, online, and blended).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Language Learning Market - Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online language training market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the online language training market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online language training market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online language training market vendors in APAC

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Support solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chinese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

German - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berlitz Corp.

Busuu Ltd.

Duolingo Inc.

inlingua International Ltd.

iTutorGroup

Lesson Nine GmbH

Memrise Ltd.

Open Education Global Inc.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-language-training-market-in-apac-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-language-trainingmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

