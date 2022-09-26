Online Laundry Services Market to Hit $221.05 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online laundry services market size is expected to reach USD 221.05 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2030. Busy working schedules and increasing women's participation in the workforce are major factors fueling the adoption of online laundry services among urban consumers. In addition, the demand is fueled by shifting consumer preferences and improving living standards at the global level.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The dry clean service segment held the second-largest share in 2021. The growing awareness regarding the advantages of dry cleaning among consumers also drives product demand.

The commercial application segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. An increasing number of hotels and hospitals is expected to provide growth opportunities to online laundry service providers over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a lucrative CAGR of 34.2% over the forecast period. The growth in the region is majorly attributed to improving economic stability and living standards in developing economies, such as India , China , and Indonesia .

Read full market research report for more latest insights, "Online Laundry Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Laundry Care, Dry Clean, Duvet Clean), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Online Laundry Services Market Growth & Trends

The rising economic stability of middle-class consumers in emerging markets is driving the demand for clothes, which has spurred demand for online laundry services. Additionally, increasing population and rising tourism activities are key factors augmenting demand for online laundry services in the hospitality sector. These factors are anticipated to boost the market growth in the commercial sector over the forecast period.

The increasing number of hotels, hospitals, restaurants, and other commercial setups has led to a rise in the demand for online laundry services. Moreover, companies are striving to employ innovative technologies to introduce new products to the market. For instance, in April 2019, Girbau, S.A. launched a washing machine that supports a capacity of 85kg. The product can reach a high extract speed of up to 405 G-force, which allows moisture removal and shortens drying time by 50%.

The laundry care service segment dominated the market in 2021. The shifting trend toward clean homes and clothes and the growing importance of good health among consumers are factors driving the segment. Increasing environmental awareness has given rise to the trend of cold washing of clothes, which requires low temperature and high-performance detergents.

North America held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the growing population of health-conscious consumers in the region. This has resulted in an increase in the usage of laundry services. The shifting trend toward hygiene and cleanliness among consumers, particularly in developed countries like the U.S., has increased the demand for cleaning products.

Companies in the market are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to gain market share and increase their service footprint. In June 2019, Laundrapp Ltd. announced its merger with Zipjet Ltd., a Berlin-based on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning company. In addition, the company completed a funding round from existing investors, which include Hargreave, Toscafund, Hale VCT, Henkel, and Rocket Internet, for an undisclosed amount.

Online Laundry Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global online laundry services market on the basis of service, application, and region

Online Laundry Services Market - Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Laundry Care

Dry Clean

Duvet Clean

Online Laundry Services Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Online Laundry Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific





China



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Online Laundry Services Market

DhobiLite

CLEANLY, Inc.

FlyCleaners

Laundrapp Ltd.

Zipjet Ltd.

Rinse, Inc.

Mulberrys Garment Care

Laundryheap Ltd.

WASHMEN

IHATEIRONING

