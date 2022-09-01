Online Leader CIT Bank Recognized for Delivering Best 'Humanized' Customer Experience

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Bank, the national online bank, today announced that it has been ranked as No. 1 in the nation for humanizing the customer experience in an independent survey conducted by American Banker in partnership with Monigle, a brand experience agency.

The survey, which covered more than 50 financial institutions, ranked CIT Bank in first place for each of four key aspects of customer experience excellence -- behavioral, intellectual, emotional and sensorial.

CIT Bank finished in first place partly because "customers feel understood and empowered by the bank" and believe it "leads in offering unique and innovative products and services," according to a news article announcing the results in American Banker, a leading banking industry trade publication.

The findings were based on responses from nearly 6,000 consumers who were asked which financial institution best humanizes the customer experience.

"The key for banks that are looking to attract and retain those customers is understanding why they choose to bank with one financial institution rather than another," American Banker reported. "The research leverages a social sciences-based framework that evaluates the most important human elements of experience and accurately predicts customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Ravi Kumar, senior vice president and head of CIT Bank, said he was pleased but not surprised by the bank's No. 1 ranking, given the tireless effort that the CIT Bank team invests in making customers feel welcome and empowered.

"We do a lot of research on the customer journey and user experience. We try to make sure that we anticipate and meet the customer's needs," he said. "Being a digital bank, we have a customer focus that is different from a brick-and-mortar bank. Our customers recognize that coming in, and that's why they like us."

CIT Bank's strong customer focus enables it to compete effectively with much larger financial institutions, Kumar said.

"We humanize our products, and this differentiates us," he added. "Our savings products are more than basic saving vehicles. They help consumers build their nest eggs by providing them with such benefits as a higher interest rate and convenient features."

About CIT Bank

CIT Bank is dedicated to providing digitally convenient, smart savings choices online nationwide. Its banking solutions include the award-winning Savings Connect account, a digital eChecking product, a money market account and a range of CD options. The direct bank helps customers maximize their savings and reach their goals, regardless of where they are in their financial journey. For more information, visit www.citbank.com.

About CIT

CIT Bank is a division of First Citizens Bank (Member FDIC), the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. The company's commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. Discover more at cit.com/firstcitizens.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

John M. Moran

212-461-5507

[email protected]

SOURCE CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank