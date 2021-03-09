Online Leader NorthShore Adult Diapers Hires Vice President to Lead New B2B Sales Expansion

GREEN OAKS, Ill., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore Care Supply, the company behind NorthShore®, the leading digitally native brand of high absorbency adult diapers and incontinence supplies, has named Sandra DiVito to the newly created position of vice president, B2B Sales & Development. DiVito will be responsible for establishing the company's sales function, growing revenue and driving partner relationships that will play an essential role in meeting company objectives and growth.

"I am excited Sandra has joined NorthShore to help us expand our commitment to building our sales presence," says Adam Greenberg, president and founder of NorthShore. "She will help us shape NorthShore's reputation in the B2B community and advance our focus on providing a superior buying experience for B2B customers - in the same way we currently focus on providing a great experience to our consumer customers."

DiVito has significant experience in driving growth in B2B markets. While serving as VP of Hospitality and Healthcare for Protect-A-Bed for 8 years, she successfully developed Protect-A-Bed's national brand presence partnering with leading industry distributors and brands. Previously, she held the position Director of Business Development with US Foodservice-Culinary Division.

"I am excited to be part of the NorthShore team and welcome the opportunity to bring my expertise and knowledge to the newly formed B2B function," says DiVito. "There is tremendous opportunity to market the NorthShore product portfolio to corporate partners."

"Having serviced over 2 million families through our direct-to-consumer ecommerce business over the past 19 years, NorthShore has built a reputation for protection above and beyond traditional retail brands," says Greenberg. "Heavy incontinence and control problems affects millions of adults of all ages and NorthShore brand products allow people to return to their normal routine. Our loyal customers are calling for NorthShore to be widely available in their communities to ensure they can remain confidently dry at all times."

About NorthShore Care Supply

Founded in 2002, NorthShore Care Supply provides peace of mind to families managing with moderate to severe incontinence through life-changing absorbent products. The company is committed to #EndHealthStigma as we help 80 million Americans managing some form of bladder or bowel incontinence live their life to the fullest. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or 800-563-0161. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply, Twitter @NorthShoreCare, and on Instagram @NorthShoreCare.

