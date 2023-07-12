Online Learning Consortium and Uwill Announce Partnership

OLC's exclusive collaboration explores the support needs of online learners to improve outcomes

BOSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Learning Consortium (OLC), a collaborative community of higher education leaders, and Uwill, the leading student mental health and wellness solution for higher education, today announced a new partnership that will establish Uwill as OLC's exclusive educational teletherapy partner.

OLC is emphasizing the importance of student mental health as part of its mission to foster community and knowledge around quality online, blended, and digital learning while driving innovation. Uwill and OLC have committed to conducting joint research in the fall to offer insight into the mental health needs of online learners and how to best support them.

"Through this partnership, we are committed to furthering the conversation around supporting online learners to ensure their success," said OLC CEO Jennifer Mathes, Ph.D.. "Online institutions may need an increased focus on supporting student mental health to ensure academic success, as this factor is correlated to a student choosing not to continue their education."

OLC and Uwill have launched this partnership at a time when a growing number of higher education students, both traditional college students and adult learners, are struggling with mental health. Currently, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. Online students have increased risk of psychological distress compared to students who attend in-person classes, regardless of sociodemographic factors, COVID-19 concerns, and socialization levels.

"The number of non-traditional learners at postsecondary institutions has escalated in recent years," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Adult learners are not just dealing with the rigor of academic study, they are also faced with other life circumstances including employment, family, financial decision, and other challenges that can negatively affect their academic behaviors."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support.

About Uwill
Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 200 institutions, including University of Michigan, American Public University System, and Sacred Heart University.

About The OLC
The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is a collaborative community of education leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner — anyone, anywhere, anytime. OLC inspires innovation and quality through an extensive set of resources, including best-practice publications, quality benchmarking, leading-edge instruction, community-driven conferences, practitioner-based and empirical research, and expert guidance. The growing OLC community includes faculty members, administrators, trainers, instructional designers, and other learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies, and corporate enterprises. Learn more at onlinelearningconsortium.org.

