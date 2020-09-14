Online Learning Consortium Announces 2020 Class of OLC Fellows

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Learning Consortium ( OLC ) today announced the 2020 Class of OLC Fellows, selected for their exceptional contributions to the field of online, blended and digital learning. They are:

Jason Ruckert , Ph.D., FRAeS, FRSA, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University . Ruckert is accountable for the development, delivery, and quality control of all online courses, utilized by 24,000 students. In his 15 years at Embry-Riddle he has made a significant impact on the University and is now recognized as a global leader in online and technology-enhanced education.

Kelvin Thompson , Ed.D., Executive Director, Center for Distributed Learning at the University of Central Florida . Thompson has over 22 years experience in online and blended learning as an instructional designer, administrator, and consultant in higher education. He was a pioneer at UCF as one of the University's first instructional designers to support the new "online learning" modality in 1998 and has become a national leader with a focus on inclusivity and collaboration in online and blended learning.

"An emphasis on high quality digital education has never been more important than in this year. Jason and Kelvin are leaders in the field that have spent their careers establishing programs of excellence for online course development, faculty support and student success," said Mary Niemiec, president of the OLC Board of Directors. "They are well-deserving of this recognition. We are proud to welcome them as 2020 OLC Fellows and look forward to collaborating in support of the broader education community."

Recognition as an OLC Fellow is conferred by the OLC Board of Directors on those who have demonstrated:

Outstanding contributions to and accomplishments in the field of online learning

Significant engagement and participation in the field of online learning

Extraordinary engagement and participation with the Online Learning Consortium

Fellows will be recognized during the virtual OLC Accelerate conference, November 9-18, 2020.

Members of the 2020 class of OLC Fellows join a prestigious group of 56 individuals who have been recognized since 2010. More information regarding the OLC Fellows Program is available online at: https://onlinelearningconsortium.org/about/olc-awards/olc-fellows/ .

About Online Learning Consortium

The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is a collaborative community of education leaders and innovators, dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner – anyone, anywhere, anytime. OLC inspires innovation and quality through an extensive set of resources, including best-practice publications, quality benchmarking, leading-edge instruction, community-driven conferences, practitioner-based and empirical research and expert guidance. The growing OLC community includes faculty members, administrators, trainers, instructional designers, and other learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies and corporate enterprises. Visit http://onlinelearningconsortium.org for more information.

