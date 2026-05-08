Online Lender Loanz Doubles Down on Canada Following Strategic Restructure Driven by Consumer Demand and Market Conditions

Responding to shifting consumer demand and a challenging US lending environment, Loanz has strategically realigned its operations toward Canada, relaunching with a rebuilt platform, AI-powered matching, and a renewed commitment to making personal lending accessible to Canadians of all credit backgrounds.

TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Lender, Loanz, today announces the relaunch of Loanz.ca, one of Canada's best-known online personal lending platforms, following a strategic restructure driven by shifting consumer demand and a challenging US lending environment. Having expanded into the United States in the years following its 2016 acquisition, Loanz made the deliberate decision to lower its US activity from mid-2025 onwards and redirect its investment toward Canada, the market where it processes over 40,000 loan applications per month and where its impact is greatest. The relaunch marks a Canada-first chapter for the brand, with a fully rebuilt platform, AI-powered matching, and a sharpened focus on the Canadians it was built to serve.

"Canada is where Loanz was built, and it's where we do our best work. Stepping back from the US wasn't a difficult decision once we were honest about where we could genuinely make a difference. This relaunch is about putting everything we have into the market that matters most to us."

— Loanz

The platform offers unsecured personal loans from $300 to $50,000 on terms of one to five years, with instant approval decisions in most cases in as little as 15 minutes. Loanz accepts applications from Canadians across the full credit spectrum including those with poor or limited credit histories and where it cannot directly approve an application, it presents alternative options so every applicant receives at least one option wherever possible. Key use cases include debt consolidation, home renovation, emergency expenses, and vehicle purchases, all handled through a fully digital process with no branch visits required in most cases.

AI at the core of the new Loanz experience

Central to the relaunch is AI-driven consumer matching technology developed by Loanz, Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, Loanz.ca uses consumer data, application signals, and lender criteria to match each applicant with the most appropriate lending option, with the goal of improving approval rates and reducing time-to-funding, and reflecting Loanz's broader commitment to embedding AI as a practical tool for better consumer outcomes.

"With our full attention back on Canada, we've been able to rebuild the platform properly — not incrementally, but from the ground up. AI allows us to understand what a borrower actually needs and match them to the right solution faster than traditional approaches allow. That's what a Canada-first focus makes possible."

— Loanz

The relaunch comes as demand for accessible personal lending in Canada continues to grow. Rising living costs, debt consolidation needs, and a persistent credit access gap for non-prime borrowers have created a substantial underserved market — one that Loanz, with its operations now firmly centred on Canada, is well placed to serve.

Loanz services are available to residents of all Canadian provinces and territories with the exception of Quebec, and all applications are handled through a fully secure digital process. The platform is operated in compliance with applicable provincial lending regulations.

About Loanz.ca

Loanz is one of Canada's leading online personal lending platforms, offering unsecured personal loans from $300 to $50,000 to Canadians across all credit backgrounds. The platform provides instant approval decisions and same-day or next-day funding for eligible applicants, with a fully digital application process. Apply online at www.loanz.com and www.loanz.ca

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974769/Loanz_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Loanz