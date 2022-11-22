Online Lingerie Market In India to grow by USD 859.41 Million by USD 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Type - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online lingerie market in India, operating under the consumer discretionary market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 859.41 million, at a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest sample report.

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lingerie Market in India

Technavio categorizes the online lingerie market in India as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the online lingerie market in India during the forecast period.

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online lingerie market in India report covers the following areas:

One of the main factors fueling the growth of the Indian online lingerie industry is the rising penetration of organized retail pushing lingerie demand. There is an endless selection of bras, underwear, nightwear, and casual clothing available online. The newest and best lingerie collection has ever been offered at reasonable rates, and it is highly equipped with amazing fashion designers from runway trends. The significance of organized shops providing branded intimate apparel has greatly expanded along with the rise in consumer preference for branded goods.

Online Lingerie Market in India Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of apparel, accessories and luxury goods includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

By Product

Bra



One of the most important lingerie categories is bras. It not only ensures that a garment fits properly, but it also gives the wearer support, comfort, and confidence. Push-up bras increase women's confidence by 75%, according to scientific research. Furthermore, increased urbanization has generated a pool of young clients who anticipate new bra items to mirror western fashion. These younger clients are well-informed and well-traveled, brand conscious, and up-to-date on current trends. They have more spending capacity and are more willing to experiment and explore. During the forecast period, such factors will drive market expansion.



Knickers And Panties



Others

By Type

Natural



Synthetic

Online Lingerie Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the online lingerie market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online lingerie market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online lingerie market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online lingerie market in India , vendors

Online Lingerie Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $859.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.23 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

