Online lingerie market size in India to grow at a CAGR of 18.07% between 2021 and 2026; The influx of luxury brands will be the key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the online lingerie market size in India is estimated to grow by USD 859.41 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period. The influx of luxury brands is identified as the major trend influencing the growth of the market. Consumer spending on luxury and high-quality products is increasing in India. Also, the growing per capita income and the rising number of working women have increased purchasing power in the last few years. This is encouraging major luxury brands to enter the brands and tap the growth potential. The market is also witnessing increasing partnerships between major luxury brands and popular e-commerce platforms. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lingerie Market in India

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Online Lingerie Market In India - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (bra, knickers and panties, and others) and type (natural and synthetic).

The market growth in the bra segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as rising brand consciousness, rapid urbanization, and increased spending power are supporting the growth of the segment.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments and forecast the market size (2022 to 2026)

Online Lingerie Market in India – Market Dynamics

Key growth driver

The growth of the market is driven by the increased penetration of organized retail.

The rise in the number of active internet users has led to the growth of organized retail in India .

. Consumers are exhibiting increased demand for niche and customized products.

Online platforms are providing a wide range of collections and products to cater to different user segments.

The increased preference for branded products among customers has increased the importance of organized retailers carrying branded lingerie wear.

Major challenge hindering the growth

The direct-to-customer (DTC) selling approach is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

The direct-to-customer approach improves the loyalty of customers by understanding their requirements.

Many brands are adopting this approach by eliminating middle-man and selling directly to consumers at the cost of traditional retailers.

The increasing popularity of this approach is challenging the growth of vendors as well as the growth of the market.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges and forecast period(2022 to 2026)

What are the key data covered in this online lingerie market in India report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online lingerie market in India between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the online lingerie market in India size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online lingerie market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online lingerie market vendors in India

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Lingerie Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 859.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, Reliance Retail Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Bras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Bras - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Knickers and panties - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Knickers and panties - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type

6.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased penetration of organized retail driving lingerie demand

8.1.2 Growing consumer awareness regarding online lingerie shopping

8.1.3 Demand from smaller cities pushes lingerie sales

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Direct customer selling approach

8.2.2 Shifting trends in lingerie industry

8.2.3 Prevalence of the unorganized sector

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Influx of luxury brands

8.3.2 Men emerging as significant online buyers

8.3.3 Omnichannel strategy by brands

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Fast Retailing Co.Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 46: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 48: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview

Exhibit 49: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Hennes and Mauritz AB -Key news

Exhibit 51: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Segment focus

10.5 Hunkemoller B.V.

Exhibit 53: Hunkemoller B.V. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Hunkemoller B.V. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Hunkemoller B.V. - Key offerings

10.6 Jockey International Inc.

Exhibit 56: Jockey International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Jockey International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Jockey International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Marks and Spencer Plc

Exhibit 59: Marks and Spencer Plc - Overview

Exhibit 60: Marks and Spencer Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Marks and Spencer Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Marks and Spencer Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Reliance Retail Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Sockkobe Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Sockkobe Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Triumph International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.

Exhibit 72: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 76: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

