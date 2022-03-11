Online Lottery Market in China to Record a CAGR of 5.13% by 2026 | Technavio

The online lottery market in China covers the following areas:

Online Lottery Market In China Sizing

Online Lottery Market In China Forecast

Online Lottery Market In China Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The increased reach of online lottery is supporting the online lottery market growth in China. Online lottery can be played through computer and mobile devices, with a high adoption among young people. In addition, mobile ads, being one of the strongest mediums of advertising, encourage people to try the games online. Moreover, the online sports lottery in China has been driving the market growth. For instance, Chinese lottery sales raised to USD 58.67 bn in 2021, up by 11.8% from 2020, when retail sales were suspended for a large part of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports lottery made up the majority of the total, which was 22% more than that of 2020. Thus, the market will grow positively during the forecast period.

Online scams and negative impacts are challenging the online lottery market growth in China. Moreover, lottery can lead to addiction, loss of sleep, and depression due to high debt and bankruptcy. This can impact the social and economic environment of a country. Those who are addicted to lottery tend to spend well beyond their means. On average, gambling addicts have more than double the debt when compared to non-gambling households. Such effects can be seen across China. With the growing popularity of lotteries, the crime rate is also increasing as people addicted to lotteries try to find ways to finance their addiction but end up committing crimes or illegal activities such as passing counterfeit money, theft, and fraud. This, in turn, will restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The online lottery market in China is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, variety, and innovation to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Baidu - The company offers lottery services where you can simply select six numbers from 1 to 49.

The company offers lottery services where you can simply select six numbers from 1 to 49. BIT Mining Ltd. - The company offers online sports lottery service in China .

The company offers online sports lottery service in . China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - The company offers sport lottery service in China and offer four types of lottery.

The company offers sport lottery service in and offer four types of lottery. Gaming China - The company offers national lottery made for Chinese players everywhere and it is available exclusively online.

The company offers national lottery made for Chinese players everywhere and it is available exclusively online. QQLotto - The company offers digital animation 4D lottery games using the technologies of Digital Lottery Draw System.

Online Lottery Market in China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.67 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.23 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baidu, BIT Mining Ltd., China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd.,

Gaming China, QQLotto, SINA Corp., and Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-

growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market

condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our

analysts and get segments customized.

