PATCHOGUE, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help companies see increased leads and sales online, online marketing agency, fishbat, explains the do's and don'ts of B2B marketing.

B2B, or business-to-business, is a type of strategy that involves one business performing a transaction with another. For instance, a restaurant may get in touch with a food manufacturer to purchase ingredients that are higher quality than what the restaurant was using previously. This is a type of a B2B transaction. Even with the best products or services, B2B activity may be slow. The following do's and don'ts will help businesses and top SEO companies in New York attract quality leads that result in increased sales.

Know the audience. One of the cardinal rules of B2B is to know the target audience. For a business owner, it isn't enough to simply reach out to other business owners. Understand who will be most likely to invest in your products and services. Are they tailored toward C-level executives, hired by large corporations, or independent entrepreneurs? What are the industries that you've seen success with? By developing an understanding of your audience, your B2B efforts will become more effective.

