Online Marketplace Bonanza.com Takes Key Steps to Prevent the Sale of Pirated e-Textbooks on its Platform

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several of the leading higher education publishers in the United States today announced that Bonanza.com, an online marketplace, will join them in efforts to stop the sale of pirated digital content on the internet. Bonanza.com will implement a series of steps designed to prevent the sale of pirated e-textbooks on its platform. These steps will help disrupt digital piracy, while not impeding innovation and the lawful growth of marketplaces. The educational publishers, Cengage, Elsevier, Macmillan Learning, McGraw-Hill Education and Pearson, have worked hard in recent years in partnership with distributors and sellers to combat the sale of pirated ebooks and counterfeit textbooks, which hurts authors and readers and stifles innovation and the creation of the rich content that consumers want.

Bonanza.com will take the following key steps designed to keep pirated e-textbooks, whether in the form of a PDF copy or otherwise, off its platforms:

In an effort to discourage the sale of infringing files, it will not maintain product categories and sub-categories for electronic copies of textbooks.

It will implement technology, including filtering, designed to prevent the listing for sale of infringing e-textbooks.

It will continue to respond expeditiously to notices of infringement.

It will identify and terminate the accounts of repeat infringers in accordance with its repeat infringers policy.

It will include a strong and explicit prohibition against listing for sale any infringing content in its Terms of Use for its marketplaces.

It will provide information on its platforms educating sellers and consumers about copyright infringement.

It will work with copyright owners to thwart digital piracy.

"These important steps will benefit online marketplaces, the legitimate businesses who sell there, and the customers who shop there," said Scott Zebrak, counsel for the education publishers on digital protection. "By helping combat the sale of pirated products, Bonanza is helping to eliminate the sale of illegal digital copies and PDFs that plague the industry and harm authors, customers, publishers, and legitimate sellers." "My clients commend Bonanza for taking proactive steps to prevent the illegal use of its marketplace for infringement."

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all- access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at Cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com.

About Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning improves lives through learning. Our legacy of excellence in education continues to inform our approach to developing world-class content with pioneering, interactive tools. Through deep partnership with the world's best researchers, educators, administrators, and developers, we facilitate teaching and learning opportunities that spark student engagement and improve outcomes. We provide educators with tailored solutions designed to inspire curiosity and measure progress. Our commitment to teaching and discovery upholds our mission to improve lives through learning. To learn more, please visit www.macmillanlearning.com or see us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or join our Macmillan Community.

About McGraw-Hill Education

McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Pearson

Pearson is the world's learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more information, visit www.pearson.com.

ALL INQUIRIES:

Scott Zebrak

Oppenheim + Zebrak, LLP

scott@oandzlaw.com

202.450.3758.

Counsel for the Publishers

SOURCE Pearson Education, Inc.

