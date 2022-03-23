Online Master of Science in Taxation - William Howard Taft University Announces Limited Time Grant Opportunity

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Howard Taft University is currently offering a limited time tuition grant for their Master of Science in Taxation (MST) program. The first 25 eligible applicants that enroll by April 26, 2022 for the May 2022 start date will save 15% on their tuition rate for the duration of the program, lowering the cost to only $420.00 per credit.

One of the many benefits of Taft University's MST program is that it can be completed 100% online. The program is presented using online technology requiring no classroom or seminar attendance. Their Independent Study modality gives students the flexibility to fit manage school around your career and lifestyle, making it a great option for certified public accountants, enrolled agents, and other tax professionals. Students have 8 weeks to complete each course, working independently with the support of a faculty mentor. The time to degree completion may be accelerated or extended, within the guidelines of the University.

In addition to convenience, affordability, and flexibility, Taft University has experienced faculty and relevant curriculum. The program presents current and focused information necessary to perform tax planning activities. Using many of the same reference materials found in the offices of tax professionals, the program provides the conceptual understanding and technical competence advantageous for advancement in the tax consulting profession, corporate finance departments, and government tax agencies. Each course in the program contains a series of lesson assignments, generally consisting of reading assignments supplemented occasionally by various multimedia. Students are evaluated through examinations and/or research assignments, which are submitted for faculty evaluation.

Consistent with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Statement on Standards for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Programs, the University recommends 15 credits (hours) be awarded for each semester unit completed. Generally, a grade report reflecting the completion of the course is sufficient documentation. If requested by an accountancy board an official transcript will be provided at no cost. With respect to continuing education for Enrolled Agents, courses within the program also meet the standards of Treasury Department Circular 230.

To assist students with the payment of tuition, the University offers a completely interest-free installment plan - each semester, the student only needs to make a 30% down-payment at the time of enrollment, followed by 3 monthly installments.

Prospective applicants can request more information about the MST program by visiting https://www.taft.edu/2022-may-mst-15-grant-req-info or they can email [email protected] or call 303-867-1155.

