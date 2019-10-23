Online MBA Degrees in Marketing Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

STILLWATER, Okla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineCollegePlan has recently published several rankings centered around online MBA degree programs. A Masters in Business Administration was the premier business degree for a long time, but now, more specialized education is becoming the norm. Companies want to be fully prepared when they hire someone on to complete their goals, so they want candidates to be prepared too. Marketing is what keeps businesses alive, especially as the amount of competition in each sector continues to grow. The most recent article is the Top 30 Online MBA – Marketing Degree Programs. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/top-online-mba-marketing-degree-programs/

Marketing is one of the hottest fields right now, and there are colleges and universities nationwide that are offering rigorous education on flexible terms thanks to the growth of online education. Classes that students experience in these programs will cover topics like Marketing Strategy, Globalization, and more. Students also have the opportunity to tailor their curriculum to their needs through independent study, electives, and internship opportunities. Each school is going to have something different to offer, and you can read more about it in the article or take a quick look at who made the list below.

The full list of schools in ascending order is as follows:

1. Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, OK)

2. Lamar University (Beaumont, TX)

3. University of Massachusetts - Amherst (Amherst, MA)

4. Southeastern Oklahoma State University (Durant, OK)

5. University of Kansas (Lawrence, KS)

6. University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ)

7. Northwest Missouri State University (Maryville, MO)

8. California State University, Dominguez Hills (Carson, CA)

9. Central Michigan University (Mt Pleasant, MI)

10. Wayne State University (Detroit, MI)

11. Indiana University (Bloomington, IN)

12. University of Nebraska at Kearney (Kearney, NE)

13. University of Texas at Tyler (Tyler, TX)

14. Regis University (Denver, CO)

15. Temple University (Philadelphia, PA)

16. Lindenwood University (St Charles, MO)

17. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

18. University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)

19. Messiah College (Mechanicsburg, PA)

20. Azusa Pacific University (Azusa, CA)

21. Wichita State University (Wichita, KS)

22. Concordia University - Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

23. Dallas Baptist University (Dallas, TX)

24. St. Bonaventure University (St Bonaventure, NY)

25. University of Colorado - Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO)

26. Brandman University (Irvine, CA)

27. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

28. University of North Texas (Denton, TX)

29. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA)

30. University of Houston-Victoria (Victoria, TX)

If you aren't sure an MBA in Marketing is the right choice for you, OnlineCollegePlan also has a page dedicated to learning more about MBA programs which you can find here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/online-mba-degree-programs/

