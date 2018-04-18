Online MBA Today Publishes Ranking of Top 20 Online MBA in Environmental Sustainability Programs
HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive guide to online MBA programs, Online MBA Today (http://www.onlinembatoday.com/) has published a new ranking of the 20 best online MBA in Environmental Sustainability Programs (https://www.onlinembatoday.com/rankings/best-online-mba-environmental-sustainability/).
Online MBA Today reviewed nearly 470 hybrid and online MBA programs for their environmental sustainability curriculum and then ranked each program according to four factors: estimated total base tuition cost; regional and business accreditation; potential early career salary; and national and global prestige. The information for this ranking list was acquired from the most recent and publicly available sources, including the National Center for Education Statistics, PayScale's 2016-2017 College Salary Report, US News and World Report's Online MBA Ranking, the Princeton Review's Online MBA Ranking, the Financial Times' Global Online MBA Ranking, and Quacquarelli Symonds' Distance Online MBA Ranking. Information was gathered for each program, weighted equally at 25%, and placed on a 100-point scale to find the ranking order for the top online MBA programs in environmental sustainability.
This ranking lists Northeastern University's D'Amore-McKim School of Business in Boston, Massachusetts, in first place, followed by Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in second place, and Wilmington University's College of Business in New Castle, Delaware, in third place.
Other schools making the ranking include (alphabetically ordered):
Ashford University Forbes School of Business & Technology -- San Diego, California
Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Concordia University Wisconsin School of Business -- Mequon, Wisconsin
Franklin Pierce University College of Graduate & Professional Studies -- Rindge, New Hampshire
Green Mountain College -- Poultney, Vermont
Maharishi University of Management College of Business Administration -- Fairfield, Iowa
Marylhurst University School of Business -- Marylhurst, Oregon
Presidio Graduate School -- San Francisco, California
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Business Department -- Winona, Minnesota
Southern New Hampshire University School of Business -- Manchester, New Hampshire
University of Colorado Denver Business School -- Denver, Colorado
University of Houston-Clear Lake College of Business -- Houston, Texas
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University of Saint Francis Keith Busse School of Business & Entrepreneurial Leadership -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
Webster University Walker School of Business and Technology -- Saint Louis, Missouri
Western Kentucky University Gordon Ford College of Business -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
Worcester Polytechnic Institute Robert A. Foisie Business School -- Worcester, Massachusetts
Now more than ever, companies need to consider the environmental impacts of their day-to-day practices and move toward more environmentally sustainable models. Some companies have been trailblazers in sustainable innovation. This mentality has truly helped lessen the severity of corporate environmental impact. Moreover, shrewd business owners are realizing that there are market shares to gain in environmental sustainability as a growing number of consumers care about the impact of their dollar as it relates to the environment.
"Some of the country's top business schools are responding to the trend of valuing sustainability and environmentalism in the global marketplace by offering an innovative online MBA in Environmental Sustainability programs," explains Tammie Cagle, editor of Online MBA Today. Business leaders can be both profitable by learning to work with non-profit organizations and advocacy groups in order to streamline conscientious accountability. A business leader with expertise in environmental sustainability can help larger corporations develop more eco-friendly policies and procedures, and function more sustainably. The ranking of the Top 20 Online MBA programs in Environmental Sustainability will help interested students find the best programs in this important field.
