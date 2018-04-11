Online MBA Today Publishes Ranking of Top 25 Online EMBA Programs

HOUSTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive guide to online MBA programs, Online MBA Today (http://www.onlinembatoday.com/) has published a new ranking of the Top 25 Online EMBA Programs (https://www.onlinembatoday.com/rankings/top-executive-online-mbas/).

To determine this ranking, Online MBA Today compared approximately 470 online and hybrid MBA programs, evaluating them first on their executive management curriculum, and then ranking them according to the following four factors: estimated degree tuition cost; regional and business accreditation; estimated early career salary; and prestige. The data for this ranking was derived from the most recent and publicly available sources, including the National Center for Education Statistics, PayScale, US News and World Report, the Princeton Review, the Financial Times, and Quacquarelli Symonds. Data was obtained for each program, averaged, and placed on a 100-point scale to find the ranking order for the top online EMBA programs.

Placing first in this ranking is Washington State University's Carson College of Business in Pullman, Washington, followed by James Madison University's College of Business in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in second place. Ohio University's College of Business in Athens, Ohio, placed third.

Other schools making the ranking are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Bethel University College of Professional Studies -- McKenzie, Tennessee

Brandeis University Heller School for Social Policy and Management -- Waltham, Massachusetts

Duke University Fuqua School of Business -- Durham, North Carolina

Faulkner University Harris College of Business & Executive Education -- Montgomery, Alabama

George Mason University School of Business -- Fairfax, Virginia

Howard University School of Business -- Washington, District of Columbia

Naval Postgraduate School Graduate School of Business and Public Policy -- Monterey, California

Pace University Lubin School of Business -- New York, New York

Purdue University Krannert School of Management -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders College of Business -- Rochester, New York

Saint Mary's College of California School of Economics and Business Administration -- Moraga, California

Southeastern University School of Business -- Lakeland, Florida

St. Joseph's College New York -- Brooklyn, New York

Texas Southern University Jesse H. Jones School of Business -- Houston, Texas

University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

University of Hawaii Manoa Shidler College of Business -- Honolulu, Hawaii

University of Mary Gary Tharaldson School of Business -- Bismarck, North Dakota

University of Missouri Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business Administration -- Saint Louis, Missouri

University of Nevada, Reno College of Business -- Reno, Nevada

University of North Alabama College of Business -- Florence, Alabama

University of North Carolina Wilmington Cameron School of Business -- Wilmington, North Carolina

University of Virginia Darden School of Business -- Charlottesville, Virginia

In the same way that the MBA is the ideal degree for business managers, the EMBA is the perfect degree for C-suite executives. "EMBA programs give students a truly unique and remarkable experience by allowing them to learn from a staff of seasoned management educators well-versed in the current innovations of business, as well as their classmates who are leaders in their own field," says Tammie Cagle, editor at Online MBA Today.

Continuing education is appealing to business executives because it provides a way out of professional stagnation and can give them the edge they need to lead their organization toward sustainability within an ever-changing global market. But pursuing a degree full-time is typically not on option for working professionals who must balance educational pursuits with the boardroom. This makes hybrid and online programs an ideal option for top managers and executives.This ranking of the Top 25 Online EMBA programs helps point the way to the best programs available for professionals who are seeking to take the next step in their professional development.

Online MBA Today is an independent online comprehensive resource for information about online MBA degrees. The site publishes news updates, in depth school profiles, interviews, rankings, scholarship opportunities, success stories, and more.

Contact:

Tammie Cagle, editor

Online MBA Today

(425) 440-0619

192966@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-mba-today-publishes-ranking-of-top-25-online-emba-programs-300627480.html

SOURCE Online MBA Today

Related Links

http://www.onlinembatoday.com

